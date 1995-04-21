Fair Value Gap or Imbalance Zone

Fair Value Gap (FVG) & Inversion Fair Value Gap (iFVG)

In the ICT (Inner Circle Trader) and Smart Money Concepts (SMC) methodology, a Fair Value Gap (FVG)—also known as an Imbalance—occurs when the price moves with extreme momentum, leaving behind a void of liquidity. These unfilled gaps act as magnets for future price action, making them the most high-probability retracement and entry zones for professional traders.

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But not all FVGs are created equal. How do you know which gap holds real institutional weight?

Introducing the FVG & iFVG Pro Indicator. We’ve taken standard imbalance detection to the next level. Not only does this tool automatically detect Fresh, Mitigated, and Inversion Fair Value Gaps (iFVG) with pinpoint accuracy, but it also features a First-of-its-Kind Dynamic Scoring System. Now, you can literally see the underlying buying and selling pressure inside every single FVG zone!

Stop drawing zones manually. Let the algorithm do the heavy lifting so you can focus on execution.

NEW EXCLUSIVE FEATURE: Dynamic Zone Scoring

Never guess who is in control again. Our advanced scoring engine calculates the Tick Volume and momentum behind every FVG formation. The indicator visually splits the FVG background into a precise Buyer vs. Seller Ratio (e.g., 72% Blue / 28% Red), allowing you to instantly gauge the institutional strength behind the gap. Trade only the highest-quality zones!

KEY FEATURES:

Fully Automated FVG & iFVG Detection: Instantly maps out Bullish and Bearish Fair Value Gaps, as well as Inversion FVGs (iFVG) when a zone is broken and flips into support/resistance.

Real-Time Zone Status: Easily distinguish between Fresh (untouched), Mitigated (tested), and Broken zones.

Smart Zoom-Adaptive Visuals: Text labels and midline lengths automatically adjust their distance based on your chart's zoom level. Your charts will always look clean and professional.

Advanced FVG Range Filter: Filter out market noise. Set your minimum and maximum FVG size (in pips) to only display imbalances that meet your strict trading criteria.

Fully Customizable Aesthetics: Tailor the look to your exact style. Adjust zone colors, inner scoring ratio colors, border widths, midline styles, and italic text fonts.

Optimized for Performance: Lightweight code allows you to scan hundreds of historical bars (adjustable up to 600+ bars) without slowing down your terminal.

WHY CHOOSE THIS INDICATOR?

High-Probability Entries: Perfect for traders looking to refine their entries using Supply & Demand, Order Blocks, Breaker Blocks, and ICT Concepts.

Read the Tape Visually: The dynamic scoring gives you an unparalleled edge by revealing the hidden volume mechanics inside the gap.

Saves Countless Hours: Eliminates human error and the tedious task of manually drawing and updating imbalance boxes.

RECOMMENDED USAGE:

Supported Platforms: MetaTrader 4 (MT4) & MetaTrader 5 (MT5).

Best Timeframes: M15, H1, H4, and Daily (Fully Multi-Timeframe compatible).

Best Instruments: Forex pairs, Gold (XAUUSD), Indices (US30, NAS100), and Crypto.

Ideal Strategies: Smart Money Concepts (SMC), ICT, Liquidity Trading, and Price Action.

Upgrade your chart reading capabilities today. With the FVG & iFVG Pro Indicator, you’ll gain a deeper understanding of market structure, decode institutional imbalances, and dramatically increase your chances of entering the market at the absolute best levels.

ATTENTION! Download the free demo before purchasing. Backtesting is mandatory before trading on a REAL account.

--- Just Information ---

This indicator will provide a greater probability if combined with several indicators below:

CISD - Chane In State Delivery

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/147715

OB - Order Block

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/147712

An example of the display of the combined indicators is in the images.





--- MT5 Version is here ---

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/147695

--- If You Want All in One SMC MT4 Version is here ---

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/177134

--- If You Want All in One ICT Concept MT4 Version is here ---

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/184914





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