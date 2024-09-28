RiskGuard Management MT4

ATTENTION the expert does not work in strategy tester, for a trial version visit my profile. ATTENTION the expert must remain with the operations history in "COMPLETE HISTORY"

Manual

to download the automatic journal visit my profile

RiskGuard Management – Professional trading, without compromise

RiskGuard Management is the ultimate ally for traders who want to maximize profits and minimize losses with advanced risk management. It’s not just a tool; it’s an intelligent system that helps you stick to your trading plan, avoid emotional mistakes, and operate with maximum efficiency.

Complete capital protection

Advanced risk management with dynamic lot calculation

with dynamic lot calculation Automatic trade closure to enforce your daily plan

to enforce your daily plan Quantum technology to optimize risk on every trade

to optimize risk on every trade Professional analysis & reporting with data export and interactive dashboard

Quantum: The game-changing innovation

The revolutionary Quantum function analyzes your trading statistics and current drawdown to calculate the optimal risk for each trade. The result? Up to 4 times the profits compared to traditional risk management, with the same drawdown.

No more fixed risk—now it’s smart risk. Quantum adapts to your trading strategy, always offering the best possible configuration.

Advanced features for controlled and secure trading

Automatic lot calculation – Set risk as a fixed amount or a percentage of your capital, and let RiskGuard handle the calculations.

– Set risk as a fixed amount or a percentage of your capital, and let RiskGuard handle the calculations. Locked Stop Loss – Once set, it cannot be removed, preventing emotional decisions that could harm your account.

– Once set, it cannot be removed, preventing emotional decisions that could harm your account. Automatic daily closure – When your maximum loss limit is reached, RiskGuard will close all trades and block trading until the next day.

– When your maximum loss limit is reached, RiskGuard will close all trades and block trading until the next day. Drawdown protection – Set a maximum loss limit to prevent account burnout.

– Set a maximum loss limit to prevent account burnout. Automatic Break Even – Secure your position effortlessly by automatically moving Stop Loss to breakeven.

– Secure your position effortlessly by automatically moving Stop Loss to breakeven. Multi-level trading – Choose from 3 modes based on your experience: Beginner, Intermediate, or Advanced.

– Choose from 3 modes based on your experience: Beginner, Intermediate, or Advanced. Built-in Copy Trading – Automatically copy trades from other accounts and manage everything with RiskGuard.

– Automatically copy trades from other accounts and manage everything with RiskGuard. Trade partialization – Set multiple exit levels to optimize your profits.

– Set multiple exit levels to optimize your profits. Dynamic trading – Standard mode or advanced risk-adaptive Stop Loss for momentum strategies.

– Standard mode or advanced risk-adaptive Stop Loss for momentum strategies. Data export & advanced analysis – Save your trade history in CSV/Excel and analyze results with the Dynamic Excel 365 Dashboard.

– Save your trade history in CSV/Excel and analyze results with the Dynamic Excel 365 Dashboard. Mobile trading support – Place orders from your phone, and RiskGuard will handle the rest.

Why choose RiskGuard?

Eliminates psychological errors – No more last-minute Stop Loss removals or uncontrolled overtrading.

– No more last-minute Stop Loss removals or uncontrolled overtrading. Increases discipline – Trading is about strategy, not emotions. RiskGuard keeps you on track.

– Trading is about strategy, not emotions. RiskGuard keeps you on track. Boosts profitability – With Quantum, maximize returns without increasing overall risk.

– With Quantum, maximize returns without increasing overall risk. Perfect for all traders – Whether you're a beginner or an expert, RiskGuard adapts to your level.

