RiskGuard Management MT4

ATTENTION the expert does not work in strategy tester, for a trial version visit my profile.

ATTENTION the expert must remain with the operations history in "COMPLETE HISTORY"

RiskGuard Management – Professional trading, without compromise

RiskGuard Management is the ultimate ally for traders who want to maximize profits and minimize losses with advanced risk management. It’s not just a tool; it’s an intelligent system that helps you stick to your trading plan, avoid emotional mistakes, and operate with maximum efficiency.

  • Complete capital protection
  • Advanced risk management with dynamic lot calculation
  • Automatic trade closure to enforce your daily plan
  • Quantum technology to optimize risk on every trade
  • Professional analysis & reporting with data export and interactive dashboard

Quantum: The game-changing innovation

The revolutionary Quantum function analyzes your trading statistics and current drawdown to calculate the optimal risk for each trade. The result? Up to 4 times the profits compared to traditional risk management, with the same drawdown.

No more fixed risk—now it’s smart risk. Quantum adapts to your trading strategy, always offering the best possible configuration.

Advanced features for controlled and secure trading

  • Automatic lot calculation – Set risk as a fixed amount or a percentage of your capital, and let RiskGuard handle the calculations.
  • Locked Stop Loss – Once set, it cannot be removed, preventing emotional decisions that could harm your account.
  • Automatic daily closure – When your maximum loss limit is reached, RiskGuard will close all trades and block trading until the next day.
  • Drawdown protection – Set a maximum loss limit to prevent account burnout.
  • Automatic Break Even – Secure your position effortlessly by automatically moving Stop Loss to breakeven.
  • Multi-level trading – Choose from 3 modes based on your experience: Beginner, Intermediate, or Advanced.
  • Built-in Copy Trading – Automatically copy trades from other accounts and manage everything with RiskGuard.
  • Trade partialization – Set multiple exit levels to optimize your profits.
  • Dynamic trading – Standard mode or advanced risk-adaptive Stop Loss for momentum strategies.
  • Data export & advanced analysis – Save your trade history in CSV/Excel and analyze results with the Dynamic Excel 365 Dashboard.
  • Mobile trading support – Place orders from your phone, and RiskGuard will handle the rest.

 Why choose RiskGuard?

  • Eliminates psychological errors – No more last-minute Stop Loss removals or uncontrolled overtrading.
  • Increases discipline – Trading is about strategy, not emotions. RiskGuard keeps you on track.
  • Boosts profitability – With Quantum, maximize returns without increasing overall risk.
  • Perfect for all traders – Whether you're a beginner or an expert, RiskGuard adapts to your level.

Download now and transform your trading into a winning strategy!


Settival@gmail.com Setti
165
Settival@gmail.com Setti 2025.06.04 05:31 
 

ho acquistato alcuni giorni fa l'EA ma non soddisfatto dei video che ho trovato sul web per imparare ad usarlo ho contattato Michele che mi ha dato in tempo zero una guida completissima per conoscere ed utilizzare al meglio RiskGuard , ho preso subito confidenza, ho memorizzato alcune impostazioni che potevo sfruttare o per copie di valute o altri strumenti finanziari. le prime operazioni le ho aperte senza una logica da terminale e le ho controllate successivamente dal cellulare. Sono rimasto sbalordito dalla sua gestione. Ho sempre avuto il problema di non accettare le perdite e tal volta di aprire posizioni senza mettere uno stop-loss compromettendo il saldo del conto, e' arrivato il momento di lavorare diversamente e questo strumento può' cambiare in maniera positiva i risultati di molti trader......grazie Michele ....naturalmente adesso ci aspettiamo qualche tua altra magia.

lucadonadini
34
lucadonadini 2025.04.30 19:55 
 

sono molto contento di questo aquisto,poco a poco sto apprezzando le funzioni di risk g, solo con poter non toccare sl , o avere una perdita diaria prestabilita, mi da una consapevolezza di fin dove posso arrivare, mantenendo chiaro il limite,giornaliero a me personalmente mi piace la possibilita di visualizzare be e il rischio sulle mediazioni , mi aiuta molto. e Michele mi ha dato un ottimo seguimento, personalmente mi mancano delle competenze su utilizzo di ea ,e nei primi passi, lui mi ha aiutato a settare l'expert... e avere la possibilita di chiudere mt5 sul dayli, al raggiungimento di un loss prestabilto anteriormente. in cash o in %, ho la certezza che sarebbe utile a molti trader, soprattutto a chi e tornato a mercato dopo certi loss. senza lasciar passare quelle ore utili per rilassare la mente, a volte non siamo nemmeno consapevoli, di aver mosso sl, quindi lexpert semplicemente ci protegge da queste azioni. e cattive abitudini...

giuseppe75
44
giuseppe75 2025.05.03 11:59 
 

Utility performante , veloce e precisione in esecuzione a mercato , Ottima assistenza da parte del programmatore sempre disponibile .

