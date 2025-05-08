RiskGuard Quantum Simulator

5

Quantum Simulator – Discover the Power of Quantum Dynamic Risk

Quantum Simulator is an Expert Advisor designed to demonstrate the effectiveness of the Quantum function, fully integrated into the RiskGuard Management system.

Through a simple interface, you can simulate an equity curve starting from a fixed balance of €100,000, using your own custom statistics:

  • Win Rate (%)

  • Average Risk/Reward Ratio

  • Number of Trades

  • Maximum Allowed Drawdown

  • (Optional) Minimum Accepted Drawdown

The EA performs a Monte Carlo simulation to calculate the optimal risk percentage that respects the drawdown constraints you set.
Once the equity curve is generated, you can visually compare:

  • The curve based on traditional fixed risk

  • The curve generated with Quantum dynamic risk


What’s the purpose?

Quantum Simulator allows you to see how Quantum adaptive risk behaves across a specific sequence of trades.
It is designed to give traders a clear and practical insight into the potential of the Quantum function, which is a core component of RiskGuard Management, where it is applied in real time during live trading.


Why use it?

  • Evaluate the real impact of dynamic risk on your strategy

  • Compare simulated scenarios with and without Quantum

  • Prepare for confident use of RiskGuard Management


Avis 3
galalex88
29
galalex88 2025.05.10 06:19 
 

joy
31
joy 2025.05.26 15:37 
 

L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

edoardoperuzzotti
19
edoardoperuzzotti 2025.05.12 21:40 
 

L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

galalex88
29
galalex88 2025.05.10 06:19 
 

Simulatore incredibile!! Calcola in automatico il miglior rischio da usare su ogni trade. Ho fatto un test con i miei trade precedenti e usando il simulatore, i risultati sono pazzeschi!

