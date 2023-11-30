Get news

Utility for reading news from investing.com

To access the site, you need to add WebRequest in the Options terminal menu on the Expert Advisors tab:

https://sslecal2.investing.com

If reading is successful, a message about writing the file is displayed.

The INV_week_this.txt file is written to the MQL4\Files folder of the terminal and is kept up to date, updating data according to its own timer

You can attach the utility to any chart with any time frame; one is enough to support indicators on all other charts.

Complete information on all news is read from the site

The following programs use the file:


评分 2
raypiscopo
95
raypiscopo 2026.01.07 09:53 
 

This developer is truly one of the best. Responds to any queries within an hour or so. Made a change to the product in that short time also

