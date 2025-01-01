|
#define _num_steps 1000000000
#define _divisor 40000
#define _step 1.0 / _num_steps
#define _intrnCnt _num_steps / _divisor
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
string D2S(double arg, int digits) { return DoubleToString(arg, digits); }
string I2S(int arg) { return IntegerToString(arg); }
//--- OpenCL程序代码
const string clSource=
"#define _step "+D2S(_step, 12)+" \r\n"
"#define _intrnCnt "+I2S(_intrnCnt)+" \r\n"
" \r\n"
"__kernel void Pi( __global double *out ) \r\n"
"{ \r\n"
" int i = get_global_id( 0 ); \r\n"
" double partsum = 0.0; \r\n"
" double x = 0.0; \r\n"
" long from = i * _intrnCnt; \r\n"
" long to = from + _intrnCnt; \r\n"
" for( long j = from; j < to; j ++ ) \r\n"
" { \r\n"
" x = ( j + 0.5 ) * _step; \r\n"
" partsum += 4.0 / ( 1. + x * x ); \r\n"
" } \r\n"
" out[ i ] = partsum; \r\n"
"} \r\n";
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 脚本程序起始函数 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnStart()
{
Print("Pi Calculation: step = "+D2S(_step, 12)+"; _intrnCnt = "+I2S(_intrnCnt));
//--- 比较OpenCL环境
int clCtx;
if((clCtx=CLContextCreate(CL_USE_GPU_ONLY))==INVALID_HANDLE)
{
Print("OpenCL not found");
return(-1);
}
int clPrg = CLProgramCreate(clCtx, clSource);
int clKrn = CLKernelCreate(clPrg, "Pi");
int clMem=CLBufferCreate(clCtx, _divisor*sizeof(double), CL_MEM_READ_WRITE);
CLSetKernelArgMem(clKrn, 0, clMem);
const uint offs[1] = {0};
const uint works[1] = {_divisor};
//--- 启动OpenCL程序
ulong start=GetMicrosecondCount();
if(!CLExecute(clKrn, 1, offs, works))
{
Print("CLExecute(clKrn, 1, offs, works) failed! Error ", GetLastError());
CLFreeAll(clMem, clKrn, clPrg, clCtx);
return(-1);
}
//--- 从OpenCL设备获取结果
vector buffer(_divisor);
if(!CLBufferRead(clMem, 0, buffer))
{
Print("CLBufferRead(clMem, 0, buffer) failed! Error ", GetLastError());
CLFreeAll(clMem, clKrn, clPrg, clCtx);
return(-1);
}
//--- 将所有值加起来计算Pi
double Pi=buffer.Sum()*_step;
double time=(GetMicrosecondCount()-start)/1000.;
Print("OpenCL: Pi calculated for "+D2S(time, 2)+" ms");
Print("Pi = "+DoubleToString(Pi, 12));
//--- 空闲内存
CLFreeAll(clMem, clKrn, clPrg, clCtx);
//--- 成功
return(0);
}
/*
Pi Calculation: step = 0.000000001000; _intrnCnt = 25000
OpenCL: GPU device 'Ellesmere' selected
OpenCL: Pi calculated for 99.98 ms
Pi = 3.141592653590
*/
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 空闲内存的辅助程序 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CLFreeAll(const int clMem, const int clKrn, const int clPrg, const int clCtx)
{
CLBufferFree(clMem);
CLKernelFree(clKrn);
CLProgramFree(clPrg);
CLContextFree(clCtx);
}