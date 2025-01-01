#define _num_steps 1000000000

#define _divisor 40000

#define _step 1.0 / _num_steps

#define _intrnCnt _num_steps / _divisor



//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

string D2S(double arg, int digits) { return DoubleToString(arg, digits); }

string I2S(int arg) { return IntegerToString(arg); }



//--- OpenCL程序代码

const string clSource=

"#define _step "+D2S(_step, 12)+" \r

"

"#define _intrnCnt "+I2S(_intrnCnt)+" \r

"

" \r

"

"__kernel void Pi( __global double *out ) \r

"

"{ \r

"

" int i = get_global_id( 0 ); \r

"

" double partsum = 0.0; \r

"

" double x = 0.0; \r

"

" long from = i * _intrnCnt; \r

"

" long to = from + _intrnCnt; \r

"

" for( long j = from; j < to; j ++ ) \r

"

" { \r

"

" x = ( j + 0.5 ) * _step; \r

"

" partsum += 4.0 / ( 1. + x * x ); \r

"

" } \r

"

" out[ i ] = partsum; \r

"

"} \r

";



//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 脚本程序起始函数 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

int OnStart()

{

Print("Pi Calculation: step = "+D2S(_step, 12)+"; _intrnCnt = "+I2S(_intrnCnt));

//--- 比较OpenCL环境

int clCtx;

if((clCtx=CLContextCreate(CL_USE_GPU_ONLY))==INVALID_HANDLE)

{

Print("OpenCL not found");

return(-1);

}

int clPrg = CLProgramCreate(clCtx, clSource);

int clKrn = CLKernelCreate(clPrg, "Pi");

int clMem=CLBufferCreate(clCtx, _divisor*sizeof(double), CL_MEM_READ_WRITE);

CLSetKernelArgMem(clKrn, 0, clMem);



const uint offs[1] = {0};

const uint works[1] = {_divisor};

//--- 启动OpenCL程序

ulong start=GetMicrosecondCount();

if(!CLExecute(clKrn, 1, offs, works))

{

Print("CLExecute(clKrn, 1, offs, works) failed! Error ", GetLastError());

CLFreeAll(clMem, clKrn, clPrg, clCtx);

return(-1);

}

//--- 从OpenCL设备获取结果

vector buffer(_divisor);

if(!CLBufferRead(clMem, 0, buffer))

{

Print("CLBufferRead(clMem, 0, buffer) failed! Error ", GetLastError());

CLFreeAll(clMem, clKrn, clPrg, clCtx);

return(-1);

}

//--- 将所有值加起来计算Pi

double Pi=buffer.Sum()*_step;



double time=(GetMicrosecondCount()-start)/1000.;

Print("OpenCL: Pi calculated for "+D2S(time, 2)+" ms");

Print("Pi = "+DoubleToString(Pi, 12));

//--- 空闲内存

CLFreeAll(clMem, clKrn, clPrg, clCtx);

//--- 成功

return(0);

}

/*

Pi Calculation: step = 0.000000001000; _intrnCnt = 25000

OpenCL: GPU device 'Ellesmere' selected

OpenCL: Pi calculated for 99.98 ms

Pi = 3.141592653590

*/

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 空闲内存的辅助程序 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void CLFreeAll(const int clMem, const int clKrn, const int clPrg, const int clCtx)

{

CLBufferFree(clMem);

CLKernelFree(clKrn);

CLProgramFree(clPrg);

CLContextFree(clCtx);

}