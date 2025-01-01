문서화섹션
IndicatorSetInteger

기능은 해당 지표 속성의 값을 설정. 지표 속성은 int 또는 색상 유형이어야 합니다. 기능에는 두 가지 종류가 있습니다.

속성 식별자를 지정하여 호출.

bool  IndicatorSetInteger(
   int  prop_id,           // 식별자
   int  prop_value         // 설정될 값
   );

속성 식별자 및 수정자를 지정하여 호출.

bool  IndicatorSetInteger(
   int  prop_id,           // 식별자
   int  prop_modifier,     // 수정자
   int  prop_value         // 설정될 값
   )

매개변수

prop_id

[in]  지표 속성의 식별자. 값은 ENUM_CUSTOMIND_PROPERTY_INTEGER 열거값 중 하나일 수 있습니다.

prop_modifier

[in]  지정된 속성의 수정자. 레벨 속성만 수정자가 필요합니다.

prop_value

[in]  속성의 값.

반환 값

실행해 성공하면 true를 반환하고, 그렇지 않으면 false를 반환합니다.

참고

속성(수정자) 번호 지정은 #property 지시문을 사용하는 경우 1부터 시작하고 함수는 0부터 번호 지정. 레벨 번호가 잘못 설정된 경우, 지표 표시가 의도한 것과 다를 수 있습니다.

예를 들어, 첫 번째 수평선의 두께를 설정하려면 0 인덱스를 사용합니다:

  • IndicatorSetInteger(INDICATOR_LEVELWIDTH, 0, 5) - 인덱스 0은 첫 번째 레벨의 두께를 설정하는 데 사용됩니다.

예: 지표 수평선의 색상, 스타일 및 두께를 설정하는 지표.

IndicatorSetInteger() 기능 사용의 예

#property indicator_separate_window
#property indicator_minimum 0
#property indicator_maximum 100
//--- 별도의 지표 창에 3개의 수평 레벨을 표시
#property indicator_level1 20
#property indicator_level2 50
#property indicator_level3 80
//--- 수평 레벨의 굵기 설정
#property indicator_levelwidth 5
//--- 수평선 색상을 설정
#property indicator_levelcolor clrAliceBlue
//--- 수평 레벨의 스타일 설정
#property indicator_levelstyle STYLE_DOT
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 사용자 지정 지표 초기화 함수                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
//--- 수평 레벨의 설명 설정
   IndicatorSetString(INDICATOR_LEVELTEXT,0,"First Level (index 0)");
   IndicatorSetString(INDICATOR_LEVELTEXT,1,"Second Level (index 1)");
   IndicatorSetString(INDICATOR_LEVELTEXT,2,"Third Level (index 2)");
//--- 지표를 약칭을 설정
   IndicatorSetString(INDICATOR_SHORTNAME,"IndicatorSetInteger() Demo");
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 사용자 지정 지표 반복 함수                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,
                const int prev_calculated,
                const datetime &time[],
                const double &open[],
                const double &high[],
                const double &low[],
                const double &close[],
                const long &tick_volume[],
                const long &volume[],
                const int &spread[])
  {
   static int tick_counter=0;
//--- 틱 계산
   tick_counter++;
//--- 틱 카운터에 따라 수평 레벨의 색상을 계산합니다
   ChangeLevelColor(0,tick_counter,3,6,10); // 세 개의 마지막 매개변수가 색을 스위치
   ChangeLevelColor(1,tick_counter,3,6,8);
   ChangeLevelColor(2,tick_counter,4,7,9);
//--- 수평 레벨의 스타일을 수정
   ChangeLevelStyle(0,tick_counter);
   ChangeLevelStyle(1,tick_counter+5);
   ChangeLevelStyle(2,tick_counter+15);
//--- 틱 수를 5로 나눈 나머지 정수 너비로 가져오기
   int width=tick_counter%5;
//--- 모든 수평 레벨에 걸쳐 반복하고 굵기를 설정
   for(int l=0;l<3;l++)
      IndicatorSetInteger(INDICATOR_LEVELWIDTH,l,width+1);
//--- 다음 호출을 위한 prev_calculated의 반환 값
   return(rates_total);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 별도 지표 창에서 수평선 색상 설정    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void ChangeLevelColor(int level,      // 수평선의 수
                      int tick_number,// dividend, 나눗셈의 나머지를 얻기 위한 수
                      int f_trigger,  // 색상 전환의 첫 번째 제수
                      int s_trigger,  // 색상 전환의 두 번째 제수
                      int t_trigger)  // 색상 전환의 세 번째 제수
  {
   static color colors[3]={clrRed,clrBlue,clrGreen};
//--- colors[] 배열의 색상 인덱스
   int index=-1;
//--- colors[] 배열부터 수평선 칠하기까지 색상 수를 계산
   if(tick_number%f_trigger==0)
      index=0;   // tick_number를 나머지 없이 f_trigger로 나눈 경우
   if(tick_number%s_trigger==0)
      index=1;   // tick_number를 나머지 없이 s_trigger로 나눈 경우
   if(tick_number%t_trigger==0)
      index=2;   // tick_number를 나머지 없이 t_trigger로 나눈 경우
//--- 색상이 정의되면, 설정      
   if(index!=-1)
      IndicatorSetInteger(INDICATOR_LEVELCOLOR,level,colors[index]);
//---
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 별도 지표 창에서 수평선 스타일 설정    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void ChangeLevelStyle(int level,     // 수평선의 수
                      int tick_number// 나머지 나눗셈을 할 수 있는 수
                      )
  {
//--- 스타일을 저장할 배열
   static ENUM_LINE_STYLE styles[5]=
     {STYLE_SOLID,STYLE_DASH,STYLE_DOT,STYLE_DASHDOT,STYLE_DASHDOTDOT};
//--- styles[] 배열의 스타일 인덱스
   int index=-1;
//--- styles[] 배열에서 수평선의 스타일을 설정하기 위한 수를 계산
   if(tick_number%50==0)
      index=5;   // tick_number를 나머지 없이 50으로 나누면 스타일은 STYLE_DASHDOTDOT입니다
   if(tick_number%40==0)
      index=4;   // ... 스타일은 STYLE_DASHDOT입니다
   if(tick_number%30==0)
      index=3;   // ... STYLE_DOT
   if(tick_number%20==0)
      index=2;   // ... STYLE_DASH
   if(tick_number%10==0)
      index=1;   // ... STYLE_SOLID
//--- 스타일이 정의된 경우 설정      
   if(index!=-1)
      IndicatorSetInteger(INDICATOR_LEVELSTYLE,level,styles[index]);
  }

추가 참조

사용자 지정 지표 속성, 프로그램 속성(#property), 그리기 스타일