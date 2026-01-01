SinyallerBölümler
Cyril Gross

Raise Signal

Cyril Gross
0 inceleme
9 hafta
0 / 0 USD
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 21%
RaiseGlobal-Live
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
308
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
200 (64.93%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
108 (35.06%)
En iyi işlem:
16.05 EUR
En kötü işlem:
-24.46 EUR
Brüt kâr:
915.20 EUR (222 210 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-873.50 EUR (356 879 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
14 (77.33 EUR)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
77.33 EUR (14)
Sharpe oranı:
0.02
Alım-satım etkinliği:
n/a
Maks. mevduat yükü:
0.00%
En son işlem:
16 saat önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
21
Ort. tutma süresi:
1 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
0.23
Alış işlemleri:
290 (94.16%)
Satış işlemleri:
18 (5.84%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.05
Beklenen getiri:
0.14 EUR
Ortalama kâr:
4.58 EUR
Ortalama zarar:
-8.09 EUR
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
8 (-29.33 EUR)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-49.90 EUR (3)
Aylık büyüme:
37.27%
Algo alım-satım:
72%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
182.09 EUR
Maksimum:
182.09 EUR (40.46%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
40.46% (182.09 EUR)
Varlığa göre:
0.00% (0.00 EUR)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
Gold 294
Bitcoin 12
AUDUSD 2
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
Gold 70
Bitcoin -14
AUDUSD -8
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
Gold 7.4K
Bitcoin -142K
AUDUSD -15
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +16.05 EUR
En kötü işlem: -24 EUR
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 14
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 3
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +77.33 EUR
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -29.33 EUR

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "RaiseGlobal-Live" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Veri yok

⚠️ Disclaimer / Risk Warning – MQL5 Trading Signal

The trading signal provided on MQL5 is based on trades executed on a real trading account and made available for copying by subscribers.

By subscribing to this signal, you agree to copy the trading operations of the signal provider into your own trading account.

Important Risk Information:

  • Past performance does not guarantee future results.

  • Trading financial instruments such as FOREX, CFDs, and precious metals involves a high level of risk and may result in the loss of all invested capital.

  • Results shown on the signal page are historical and may differ from subscriber results due to broker conditions, spreads, slippage, latency, execution speed, and account settings.

  • This signal does not constitute investment advice or a guarantee of profitability.

  • The subscriber is fully responsible for their own trading decisions and risk management.

  • It is strongly recommended to use risk proportional to your capital, test the signal on a demo account when possible, and monitor your account regularly.

  • The signal provider cannot be held responsible for any financial losses incurred as a result of using this signal.


İnceleme yok
2026.01.01 09:29
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 3.51% of days out of 57 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.01 09:29
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
