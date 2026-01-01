SignalsSections
Cyril Gross

Raise Signal

Cyril Gross
0 reviews
9 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 21%
RaiseGlobal-Live
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
308
Profit Trades:
200 (64.93%)
Loss Trades:
108 (35.06%)
Best trade:
16.05 EUR
Worst trade:
-24.46 EUR
Gross Profit:
915.20 EUR (222 210 pips)
Gross Loss:
-873.50 EUR (356 879 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
14 (77.33 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
77.33 EUR (14)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.02
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
21
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
0.23
Long Trades:
290 (94.16%)
Short Trades:
18 (5.84%)
Profit Factor:
1.05
Expected Payoff:
0.14 EUR
Average Profit:
4.58 EUR
Average Loss:
-8.09 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-29.33 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-49.90 EUR (3)
Monthly growth:
37.27%
Algo trading:
72%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
182.09 EUR
Maximal:
182.09 EUR (40.46%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
40.46% (182.09 EUR)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
Gold 294
Bitcoin 12
AUDUSD 2
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
Gold 70
Bitcoin -14
AUDUSD -8
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
Gold 7.4K
Bitcoin -142K
AUDUSD -15
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +16.05 EUR
Worst trade: -24 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 14
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +77.33 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -29.33 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RaiseGlobal-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

⚠️ Disclaimer / Risk Warning – MQL5 Trading Signal

The trading signal provided on MQL5 is based on trades executed on a real trading account and made available for copying by subscribers.

By subscribing to this signal, you agree to copy the trading operations of the signal provider into your own trading account.

Important Risk Information:

  • Past performance does not guarantee future results.

  • Trading financial instruments such as FOREX, CFDs, and precious metals involves a high level of risk and may result in the loss of all invested capital.

  • Results shown on the signal page are historical and may differ from subscriber results due to broker conditions, spreads, slippage, latency, execution speed, and account settings.

  • This signal does not constitute investment advice or a guarantee of profitability.

  • The subscriber is fully responsible for their own trading decisions and risk management.

  • It is strongly recommended to use risk proportional to your capital, test the signal on a demo account when possible, and monitor your account regularly.

  • The signal provider cannot be held responsible for any financial losses incurred as a result of using this signal.


No reviews
2026.01.01 09:29
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 3.51% of days out of 57 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.01 09:29
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
