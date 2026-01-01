SignaleKategorien
Raise Signal

Wachstum seit 2025 21%
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
308
Gewinntrades:
200 (64.93%)
Verlusttrades:
108 (35.06%)
Bester Trade:
16.05 EUR
Schlechtester Trade:
-24.46 EUR
Bruttoprofit:
915.20 EUR (222 210 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-873.50 EUR (356 879 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
14 (77.33 EUR)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
77.33 EUR (14)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.02
Trading-Aktivität:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Letzter Trade:
17 Stunden
Trades pro Woche:
21
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
1 Stunde
Erholungsfaktor:
0.23
Long-Positionen:
290 (94.16%)
Short-Positionen:
18 (5.84%)
Profit-Faktor:
1.05
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
0.14 EUR
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
4.58 EUR
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-8.09 EUR
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
8 (-29.33 EUR)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-49.90 EUR (3)
Wachstum pro Monat :
37.27%
Algo-Trading:
72%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
182.09 EUR
Maximaler:
182.09 EUR (40.46%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
40.46% (182.09 EUR)
Kapital:
0.00% (0.00 EUR)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
Gold 294
Bitcoin 12
AUDUSD 2
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
Gold 70
Bitcoin -14
AUDUSD -8
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
Gold 7.4K
Bitcoin -142K
AUDUSD -15
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +16.05 EUR
Schlechtester Trade: -24 EUR
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 14
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 3
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +77.33 EUR
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -29.33 EUR

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "RaiseGlobal-Live" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

Keine Angabe

⚠️ Disclaimer / Risk Warning – MQL5 Trading Signal

The trading signal provided on MQL5 is based on trades executed on a real trading account and made available for copying by subscribers.

By subscribing to this signal, you agree to copy the trading operations of the signal provider into your own trading account.

Important Risk Information:

  • Past performance does not guarantee future results.

  • Trading financial instruments such as FOREX, CFDs, and precious metals involves a high level of risk and may result in the loss of all invested capital.

  • Results shown on the signal page are historical and may differ from subscriber results due to broker conditions, spreads, slippage, latency, execution speed, and account settings.

  • This signal does not constitute investment advice or a guarantee of profitability.

  • The subscriber is fully responsible for their own trading decisions and risk management.

  • It is strongly recommended to use risk proportional to your capital, test the signal on a demo account when possible, and monitor your account regularly.

  • The signal provider cannot be held responsible for any financial losses incurred as a result of using this signal.


Keine Bewertungen
2026.01.01 09:29
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 3.51% of days out of 57 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.01 09:29
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
