Cyril Gross

Raise Signal

Cyril Gross
0 recensioni
9 settimane
0 / 0 USD
crescita dal 2025 21%
RaiseGlobal-Live
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
308
Profit Trade:
200 (64.93%)
Loss Trade:
108 (35.06%)
Best Trade:
16.05 EUR
Worst Trade:
-24.46 EUR
Profitto lordo:
915.20 EUR (222 210 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-873.50 EUR (356 879 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
14 (77.33 EUR)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
77.33 EUR (14)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.02
Attività di trading:
n/a
Massimo carico di deposito:
0.00%
Ultimo trade:
16 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
21
Tempo di attesa medio:
1 ora
Fattore di recupero:
0.23
Long Trade:
290 (94.16%)
Short Trade:
18 (5.84%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.05
Profitto previsto:
0.14 EUR
Profitto medio:
4.58 EUR
Perdita media:
-8.09 EUR
Massime perdite consecutive:
8 (-29.33 EUR)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-49.90 EUR (3)
Crescita mensile:
37.27%
Algo trading:
72%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
182.09 EUR
Massimale:
182.09 EUR (40.46%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
40.46% (182.09 EUR)
Per equità:
0.00% (0.00 EUR)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
Gold 294
Bitcoin 12
AUDUSD 2
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
Gold 70
Bitcoin -14
AUDUSD -8
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
Gold 7.4K
Bitcoin -142K
AUDUSD -15
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +16.05 EUR
Worst Trade: -24 EUR
Vincite massime consecutive: 14
Massime perdite consecutive: 3
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +77.33 EUR
Massima perdita consecutiva: -29.33 EUR

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "RaiseGlobal-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Nessun dato

⚠️ Disclaimer / Risk Warning – MQL5 Trading Signal

The trading signal provided on MQL5 is based on trades executed on a real trading account and made available for copying by subscribers.

By subscribing to this signal, you agree to copy the trading operations of the signal provider into your own trading account.

Important Risk Information:

  • Past performance does not guarantee future results.

  • Trading financial instruments such as FOREX, CFDs, and precious metals involves a high level of risk and may result in the loss of all invested capital.

  • Results shown on the signal page are historical and may differ from subscriber results due to broker conditions, spreads, slippage, latency, execution speed, and account settings.

  • This signal does not constitute investment advice or a guarantee of profitability.

  • The subscriber is fully responsible for their own trading decisions and risk management.

  • It is strongly recommended to use risk proportional to your capital, test the signal on a demo account when possible, and monitor your account regularly.

  • The signal provider cannot be held responsible for any financial losses incurred as a result of using this signal.


2026.01.01 09:29
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 3.51% of days out of 57 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.01 09:29
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
