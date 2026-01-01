シグナルセクション
シグナル / MetaTrader 5 / Raise Signal
Cyril Gross

Raise Signal

Cyril Gross
レビュー0件
9週間
0 / 0 USD
成長(開始日): 2025 21%
RaiseGlobal-Live
1:500
リアルタイムでトレードを見るためには ログインしてください または 登録
  • 成長
  • 残高
  • エクイティ
  • ドローダウン
トレード:
308
利益トレード:
200 (64.93%)
損失トレード:
108 (35.06%)
ベストトレード:
16.05 EUR
最悪のトレード:
-24.46 EUR
総利益:
915.20 EUR (222 210 pips)
総損失:
-873.50 EUR (356 879 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
14 (77.33 EUR)
最大連続利益:
77.33 EUR (14)
シャープレシオ:
0.02
取引アクティビティ:
n/a
最大入金額:
0.00%
最近のトレード:
17 時間前
1週間当たりの取引:
21
平均保有時間:
1 時間
リカバリーファクター:
0.23
長いトレード:
290 (94.16%)
短いトレード:
18 (5.84%)
プロフィットファクター:
1.05
期待されたペイオフ:
0.14 EUR
平均利益:
4.58 EUR
平均損失:
-8.09 EUR
最大連続の負け:
8 (-29.33 EUR)
最大連続損失:
-49.90 EUR (3)
月間成長:
37.27%
アルゴリズム取引:
72%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
182.09 EUR
最大の:
182.09 EUR (40.46%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
40.46% (182.09 EUR)
エクイティによる:
0.00% (0.00 EUR)

配布

シンボル ディール Sell Buy
Gold 294
Bitcoin 12
AUDUSD 2
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
シンボル 総利益, USD Loss, USD 利益, USD
Gold 70
Bitcoin -14
AUDUSD -8
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
シンボル 総利益, pips Loss, pips 利益, pips
Gold 7.4K
Bitcoin -142K
AUDUSD -15
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Deposit load
  • ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +16.05 EUR
最悪のトレード: -24 EUR
最大連続の勝ち: 14
最大連続の負け: 3
最大連続利益: +77.33 EUR
最大連続損失: -29.33 EUR

いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"RaiseGlobal-Live"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。

データがありません

⚠️ Disclaimer / Risk Warning – MQL5 Trading Signal

The trading signal provided on MQL5 is based on trades executed on a real trading account and made available for copying by subscribers.

By subscribing to this signal, you agree to copy the trading operations of the signal provider into your own trading account.

Important Risk Information:

  • Past performance does not guarantee future results.

  • Trading financial instruments such as FOREX, CFDs, and precious metals involves a high level of risk and may result in the loss of all invested capital.

  • Results shown on the signal page are historical and may differ from subscriber results due to broker conditions, spreads, slippage, latency, execution speed, and account settings.

  • This signal does not constitute investment advice or a guarantee of profitability.

  • The subscriber is fully responsible for their own trading decisions and risk management.

  • It is strongly recommended to use risk proportional to your capital, test the signal on a demo account when possible, and monitor your account regularly.

  • The signal provider cannot be held responsible for any financial losses incurred as a result of using this signal.


レビューなし
2026.01.01 09:29
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 3.51% of days out of 57 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.01 09:29
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
リアルタイムでトレードを見るためには ログインしてください または 登録