|交易品种
|交易
|Sell
|Buy
|Gold
|294
|Bitcoin
|12
|AUDUSD
|2
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|交易品种
|毛利, USD
|损失, USD
|利润, USD
|Gold
|70
|Bitcoin
|-14
|AUDUSD
|-8
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|交易品种
|毛利, pips
|损失, pips
|利润, pips
|Gold
|7.4K
|Bitcoin
|-142K
|AUDUSD
|-15
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
- 入金加载
- 提取
基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 RaiseGlobal-Live 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。
无数据
⚠️ Disclaimer / Risk Warning – MQL5 Trading Signal
The trading signal provided on MQL5 is based on trades executed on a real trading account and made available for copying by subscribers.
By subscribing to this signal, you agree to copy the trading operations of the signal provider into your own trading account.
Important Risk Information:
-
Past performance does not guarantee future results.
-
Trading financial instruments such as FOREX, CFDs, and precious metals involves a high level of risk and may result in the loss of all invested capital.
-
Results shown on the signal page are historical and may differ from subscriber results due to broker conditions, spreads, slippage, latency, execution speed, and account settings.
-
This signal does not constitute investment advice or a guarantee of profitability.
-
The subscriber is fully responsible for their own trading decisions and risk management.
-
It is strongly recommended to use risk proportional to your capital, test the signal on a demo account when possible, and monitor your account regularly.
-
The signal provider cannot be held responsible for any financial losses incurred as a result of using this signal.