信号部分
Cyril Gross

Raise Signal

Cyril Gross
0条评论
9
0 / 0 USD
增长自 2025 21%
RaiseGlobal-Live
1:500
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
308
盈利交易:
200 (64.93%)
亏损交易:
108 (35.06%)
最好交易:
16.05 EUR
最差交易:
-24.46 EUR
毛利:
915.20 EUR (222 210 pips)
毛利亏损:
-873.50 EUR (356 879 pips)
最大连续赢利:
14 (77.33 EUR)
最大连续盈利:
77.33 EUR (14)
夏普比率:
0.02
交易活动:
n/a
最大入金加载:
0.00%
最近交易:
17 几小时前
每周交易:
21
平均持有时间:
1 一小时
采收率:
0.23
长期交易:
290 (94.16%)
短期交易:
18 (5.84%)
利润因子:
1.05
预期回报:
0.14 EUR
平均利润:
4.58 EUR
平均损失:
-8.09 EUR
最大连续失误:
8 (-29.33 EUR)
最大连续亏损:
-49.90 EUR (3)
每月增长:
37.27%
算法交易:
72%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
182.09 EUR
最大值:
182.09 EUR (40.46%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
40.46% (182.09 EUR)
净值:
0.00% (0.00 EUR)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
Gold 294
Bitcoin 12
AUDUSD 2
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
Gold 70
Bitcoin -14
AUDUSD -8
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
Gold 7.4K
Bitcoin -142K
AUDUSD -15
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +16.05 EUR
最差交易: -24 EUR
最大连续赢利: 14
最大连续失误: 3
最大连续盈利: +77.33 EUR
最大连续亏损: -29.33 EUR

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 RaiseGlobal-Live 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

⚠️ Disclaimer / Risk Warning – MQL5 Trading Signal

The trading signal provided on MQL5 is based on trades executed on a real trading account and made available for copying by subscribers.

By subscribing to this signal, you agree to copy the trading operations of the signal provider into your own trading account.

Important Risk Information:

  • Past performance does not guarantee future results.

  • Trading financial instruments such as FOREX, CFDs, and precious metals involves a high level of risk and may result in the loss of all invested capital.

  • Results shown on the signal page are historical and may differ from subscriber results due to broker conditions, spreads, slippage, latency, execution speed, and account settings.

  • This signal does not constitute investment advice or a guarantee of profitability.

  • The subscriber is fully responsible for their own trading decisions and risk management.

  • It is strongly recommended to use risk proportional to your capital, test the signal on a demo account when possible, and monitor your account regularly.

  • The signal provider cannot be held responsible for any financial losses incurred as a result of using this signal.


2026.01.01 09:29
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 3.51% of days out of 57 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.01 09:29
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
