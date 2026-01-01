СигналыРазделы
Cyril Gross

Raise Signal

Cyril Gross
0 отзывов
9 недель
0 / 0 USD
прирост с 2025 21%
RaiseGlobal-Live
1:500
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
308
Прибыльных трейдов:
200 (64.93%)
Убыточных трейдов:
108 (35.06%)
Лучший трейд:
16.05 EUR
Худший трейд:
-24.46 EUR
Общая прибыль:
915.20 EUR (222 210 pips)
Общий убыток:
-873.50 EUR (356 879 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
14 (77.33 EUR)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
77.33 EUR (14)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.02
Торговая активность:
n/a
Макс. загрузка депозита:
0.00%
Последний трейд:
1 день
Трейдов в неделю:
21
Ср. время удержания:
1 час
Фактор восстановления:
0.23
Длинных трейдов:
290 (94.16%)
Коротких трейдов:
18 (5.84%)
Профит фактор:
1.05
Мат. ожидание:
0.14 EUR
Средняя прибыль:
4.58 EUR
Средний убыток:
-8.09 EUR
Макс. серия проигрышей:
8 (-29.33 EUR)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-49.90 EUR (3)
Прирост в месяц:
37.27%
Алготрейдинг:
72%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
182.09 EUR
Максимальная:
182.09 EUR (40.46%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
40.46% (182.09 EUR)
По эквити:
0.00% (0.00 EUR)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
Gold 294
Bitcoin 12
AUDUSD 2
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
Gold 70
Bitcoin -14
AUDUSD -8
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
Gold 7.4K
Bitcoin -142K
AUDUSD -15
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +16.05 EUR
Худший трейд: -24 EUR
Макс. серия выигрышей: 14
Макс. серия проигрышей: 3
Макс. прибыль в серии: +77.33 EUR
Макс. убыток в серии: -29.33 EUR

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "RaiseGlobal-Live" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

⚠️ Disclaimer / Risk Warning – MQL5 Trading Signal

The trading signal provided on MQL5 is based on trades executed on a real trading account and made available for copying by subscribers.

By subscribing to this signal, you agree to copy the trading operations of the signal provider into your own trading account.

Important Risk Information:

  • Past performance does not guarantee future results.

  • Trading financial instruments such as FOREX, CFDs, and precious metals involves a high level of risk and may result in the loss of all invested capital.

  • Results shown on the signal page are historical and may differ from subscriber results due to broker conditions, spreads, slippage, latency, execution speed, and account settings.

  • This signal does not constitute investment advice or a guarantee of profitability.

  • The subscriber is fully responsible for their own trading decisions and risk management.

  • It is strongly recommended to use risk proportional to your capital, test the signal on a demo account when possible, and monitor your account regularly.

  • The signal provider cannot be held responsible for any financial losses incurred as a result of using this signal.


2026.01.01 09:29
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 3.51% of days out of 57 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.01 09:29
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
