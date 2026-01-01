SinaisSeções
Sinais / MetaTrader 5 / Raise Signal
Cyril Gross

Raise Signal

Cyril Gross
0 comentários
9 semanas
0 / 0 USD
crescimento desde 2025 21%
RaiseGlobal-Live
1:500
Para estatísticas em detalhe, Faça o login ou registrar
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
308
Negociações com lucro:
200 (64.93%)
Negociações com perda:
108 (35.06%)
Melhor negociação:
16.05 EUR
Pior negociação:
-24.46 EUR
Lucro bruto:
915.20 EUR (222 210 pips)
Perda bruta:
-873.50 EUR (356 879 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
14 (77.33 EUR)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
77.33 EUR (14)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.02
Atividade de negociação:
n/a
Depósito máximo carregado:
0.00%
Último negócio:
17 horas atrás
Negociações por semana:
21
Tempo médio de espera:
1 hora
Fator de recuperação:
0.23
Negociações longas:
290 (94.16%)
Negociações curtas:
18 (5.84%)
Fator de lucro:
1.05
Valor esperado:
0.14 EUR
Lucro médio:
4.58 EUR
Perda média:
-8.09 EUR
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
8 (-29.33 EUR)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-49.90 EUR (3)
Crescimento mensal:
37.27%
Algotrading:
72%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
182.09 EUR
Máximo:
182.09 EUR (40.46%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
40.46% (182.09 EUR)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
0.00% (0.00 EUR)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
Gold 294
Bitcoin 12
AUDUSD 2
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
Gold 70
Bitcoin -14
AUDUSD -8
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
Gold 7.4K
Bitcoin -142K
AUDUSD -15
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +16.05 EUR
Pior negociação: -24 EUR
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 14
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 3
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +77.33 EUR
Máxima perda consecutiva: -29.33 EUR

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "RaiseGlobal-Live" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

Sem dados

⚠️ Disclaimer / Risk Warning – MQL5 Trading Signal

The trading signal provided on MQL5 is based on trades executed on a real trading account and made available for copying by subscribers.

By subscribing to this signal, you agree to copy the trading operations of the signal provider into your own trading account.

Important Risk Information:

  • Past performance does not guarantee future results.

  • Trading financial instruments such as FOREX, CFDs, and precious metals involves a high level of risk and may result in the loss of all invested capital.

  • Results shown on the signal page are historical and may differ from subscriber results due to broker conditions, spreads, slippage, latency, execution speed, and account settings.

  • This signal does not constitute investment advice or a guarantee of profitability.

  • The subscriber is fully responsible for their own trading decisions and risk management.

  • It is strongly recommended to use risk proportional to your capital, test the signal on a demo account when possible, and monitor your account regularly.

  • The signal provider cannot be held responsible for any financial losses incurred as a result of using this signal.


Sem comentários
2026.01.01 09:29
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 3.51% of days out of 57 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.01 09:29
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
Para estatísticas em detalhe, Faça o login ou registrar