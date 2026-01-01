SeñalesSecciones
Cyril Gross

Raise Signal

Cyril Gross
0 comentarios
9 semanas
0 / 0 USD
incremento desde 2025 21%
RaiseGlobal-Live
1:500
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
308
Transacciones Rentables:
200 (64.93%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
108 (35.06%)
Mejor transacción:
16.05 EUR
Peor transacción:
-24.46 EUR
Beneficio Bruto:
915.20 EUR (222 210 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-873.50 EUR (356 879 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
14 (77.33 EUR)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
77.33 EUR (14)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.02
Actividad comercial:
n/a
Carga máxima del depósito:
0.00%
Último trade:
17 horas
Trades a la semana:
21
Tiempo medio de espera:
1 hora
Factor de Recuperación:
0.23
Transacciones Largas:
290 (94.16%)
Transacciones Cortas:
18 (5.84%)
Factor de Beneficio:
1.05
Beneficio Esperado:
0.14 EUR
Beneficio medio:
4.58 EUR
Pérdidas medias:
-8.09 EUR
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
8 (-29.33 EUR)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-49.90 EUR (3)
Crecimiento al mes:
37.27%
Trading algorítmico:
72%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
182.09 EUR
Máxima:
182.09 EUR (40.46%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
40.46% (182.09 EUR)
De fondos:
0.00% (0.00 EUR)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
Gold 294
Bitcoin 12
AUDUSD 2
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
Gold 70
Bitcoin -14
AUDUSD -8
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
Gold 7.4K
Bitcoin -142K
AUDUSD -15
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +16.05 EUR
Peor transacción: -24 EUR
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 14
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 3
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +77.33 EUR
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -29.33 EUR

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "RaiseGlobal-Live" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

⚠️ Disclaimer / Risk Warning – MQL5 Trading Signal

The trading signal provided on MQL5 is based on trades executed on a real trading account and made available for copying by subscribers.

By subscribing to this signal, you agree to copy the trading operations of the signal provider into your own trading account.

Important Risk Information:

  • Past performance does not guarantee future results.

  • Trading financial instruments such as FOREX, CFDs, and precious metals involves a high level of risk and may result in the loss of all invested capital.

  • Results shown on the signal page are historical and may differ from subscriber results due to broker conditions, spreads, slippage, latency, execution speed, and account settings.

  • This signal does not constitute investment advice or a guarantee of profitability.

  • The subscriber is fully responsible for their own trading decisions and risk management.

  • It is strongly recommended to use risk proportional to your capital, test the signal on a demo account when possible, and monitor your account regularly.

  • The signal provider cannot be held responsible for any financial losses incurred as a result of using this signal.


2026.01.01 09:29
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 3.51% of days out of 57 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.01 09:29
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
