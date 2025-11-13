SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 4 / SG Fund
Yoshiyasu Ando

SG Fund

Yoshiyasu Ando
0 inceleme
51 hafta
0 / 0 USD
0%
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 4
1:500
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
423
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
300 (70.92%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
123 (29.08%)
En iyi işlem:
1 218.00 USD
En kötü işlem:
-176.96 USD
Brüt kâr:
11 031.84 USD (74 204 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-3 225.35 USD (56 237 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
13 (85.61 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
1 358.25 USD (2)
Sharpe oranı:
0.19
Alım-satım etkinliği:
n/a
Maks. mevduat yükü:
0.00%
En son işlem:
3 saat önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
8
Ort. tutma süresi:
1 gün
Düzelme faktörü:
16.20
Alış işlemleri:
208 (49.17%)
Satış işlemleri:
215 (50.83%)
Kâr faktörü:
3.42
Beklenen getiri:
18.46 USD
Ortalama kâr:
36.77 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-26.22 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
4 (-429.85 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-429.85 USD (4)
Aylık büyüme:
18.05%
Yıllık tahmin:
0.00%
Algo alım-satım:
99%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
1.49 USD
Maksimum:
481.92 USD (9.77%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Varlığa göre:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
GBPUSDr 423
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
GBPUSDr 7.8K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
GBPUSDr 18K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +1 218.00 USD
En kötü işlem: -177 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 2
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 4
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +85.61 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -429.85 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "HFMarketsSV-Live Server 4" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Veri yok

This strategy is a contrarian approach that identifies overbought and oversold conditions based on a proprietary logic incorporating not only technical analysis but also psychology and statistics. It aims to capture profits from market rebounds. The system has been adjusted to maintain profitability in backtests over the past ten years; however, please understand that this does not guarantee future profits.


İnceleme yok
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol