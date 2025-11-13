- Wachstum
|Symbol
|GBPUSDr
|480
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, USD
|GBPUSDr
|7.9K
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, pips
|GBPUSDr
|22K
Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "HFMarketsSV-Live Server 4" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.
This strategy is a contrarian approach that identifies overbought and oversold conditions based on a proprietary logic incorporating not only technical analysis but also psychology and statistics. It aims to capture profits from market rebounds. The system has been adjusted to maintain profitability in backtests over the past ten years; however, please understand that this does not guarantee future profits.
