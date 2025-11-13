SignaleKategorien
Yoshiyasu Ando

SG Fund

0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
56 Wochen
1 / 34 USD
Für 30 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2024 593%
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 4
1:500
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
480
Gewinntrades:
347 (72.29%)
Verlusttrades:
133 (27.71%)
Bester Trade:
1 218.00 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-176.96 USD
Bruttoprofit:
11 235.22 USD (84 072 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-3 291.52 USD (62 073 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
13 (159.63 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
1 358.25 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.17
Trading-Aktivität:
70.10%
Max deposit load:
5.07%
Letzter Trade:
2 Stunden
Trades pro Woche:
7
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
1 Tag
Erholungsfaktor:
16.48
Long-Positionen:
236 (49.17%)
Short-Positionen:
244 (50.83%)
Profit-Faktor:
3.41
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
16.55 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
32.38 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-24.75 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
4 (-429.85 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-429.85 USD (4)
Wachstum pro Monat :
8.30%
Jahresprognose:
100.71%
Algo-Trading:
99%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
1.49 USD
Maximaler:
481.92 USD (9.77%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
7.28% (481.92 USD)
Kapital:
6.66% (72.45 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
GBPUSDr 480
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPUSDr 7.9K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPUSDr 22K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +1 218.00 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -177 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 2
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 4
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +159.63 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -429.85 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "HFMarketsSV-Live Server 4" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

Keine Angabe

This strategy is a contrarian approach that identifies overbought and oversold conditions based on a proprietary logic incorporating not only technical analysis but also psychology and statistics. It aims to capture profits from market rebounds. The system has been adjusted to maintain profitability in backtests over the past ten years; however, please understand that this does not guarantee future profits.


Keine Bewertungen
2025.12.29 12:23
No swaps are charged on the signal account
