Yoshiyasu Ando

SG Fund

Yoshiyasu Ando
0 reviews
Reliability
56 weeks
1 / 178 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2024 589%
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 4
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
477
Profit Trades:
344 (72.11%)
Loss Trades:
133 (27.88%)
Best trade:
1 218.00 USD
Worst trade:
-176.96 USD
Gross Profit:
11 229.20 USD (83 470 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3 291.52 USD (62 073 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
13 (159.63 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 358.25 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.18
Trading activity:
66.38%
Max deposit load:
5.07%
Latest trade:
9 hours ago
Trades per week:
11
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
16.47
Long Trades:
233 (48.85%)
Short Trades:
244 (51.15%)
Profit Factor:
3.41
Expected Payoff:
16.64 USD
Average Profit:
32.64 USD
Average Loss:
-24.75 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-429.85 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-429.85 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
10.22%
Annual Forecast:
124.05%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1.49 USD
Maximal:
481.92 USD (9.77%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
7.28% (481.92 USD)
By Equity:
6.66% (72.45 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GBPUSDr 477
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPUSDr 7.9K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPUSDr 21K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +1 218.00 USD
Worst trade: -177 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +159.63 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -429.85 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "HFMarketsSV-Live Server 4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

This strategy is a contrarian approach that identifies overbought and oversold conditions based on a proprietary logic incorporating not only technical analysis but also psychology and statistics. It aims to capture profits from market rebounds. The system has been adjusted to maintain profitability in backtests over the past ten years; however, please understand that this does not guarantee future profits.


No reviews
How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.