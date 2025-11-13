- Growth
Trades:
477
Profit Trades:
344 (72.11%)
Loss Trades:
133 (27.88%)
Best trade:
1 218.00 USD
Worst trade:
-176.96 USD
Gross Profit:
11 229.20 USD (83 470 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3 291.52 USD (62 073 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
13 (159.63 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 358.25 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.18
Trading activity:
66.38%
Max deposit load:
5.07%
Latest trade:
9 hours ago
Trades per week:
11
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
16.47
Long Trades:
233 (48.85%)
Short Trades:
244 (51.15%)
Profit Factor:
3.41
Expected Payoff:
16.64 USD
Average Profit:
32.64 USD
Average Loss:
-24.75 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-429.85 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-429.85 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
10.22%
Annual Forecast:
124.05%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1.49 USD
Maximal:
481.92 USD (9.77%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
7.28% (481.92 USD)
By Equity:
6.66% (72.45 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPUSDr
|477
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPUSDr
|7.9K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPUSDr
|21K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
Best trade: +1 218.00 USD
Worst trade: -177 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +159.63 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -429.85 USD
This strategy is a contrarian approach that identifies overbought and oversold conditions based on a proprietary logic incorporating not only technical analysis but also psychology and statistics. It aims to capture profits from market rebounds. The system has been adjusted to maintain profitability in backtests over the past ten years; however, please understand that this does not guarantee future profits.
