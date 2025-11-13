SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 4 / SG Fund
Yoshiyasu Ando

SG Fund

Yoshiyasu Ando
0 recensioni
51 settimane
0 / 0 USD
0%
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 4
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
423
Profit Trade:
300 (70.92%)
Loss Trade:
123 (29.08%)
Best Trade:
1 218.00 USD
Worst Trade:
-176.96 USD
Profitto lordo:
11 031.84 USD (74 204 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-3 225.35 USD (56 237 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
13 (85.61 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
1 358.25 USD (2)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.19
Attività di trading:
n/a
Massimo carico di deposito:
0.00%
Ultimo trade:
4 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
8
Tempo di attesa medio:
1 giorno
Fattore di recupero:
16.20
Long Trade:
208 (49.17%)
Short Trade:
215 (50.83%)
Fattore di profitto:
3.42
Profitto previsto:
18.46 USD
Profitto medio:
36.77 USD
Perdita media:
-26.22 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
4 (-429.85 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-429.85 USD (4)
Crescita mensile:
18.05%
Previsione annuale:
0.00%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
1.49 USD
Massimale:
481.92 USD (9.77%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Per equità:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
GBPUSDr 423
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
GBPUSDr 7.8K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
GBPUSDr 18K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +1 218.00 USD
Worst Trade: -177 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 2
Massime perdite consecutive: 4
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +85.61 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -429.85 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "HFMarketsSV-Live Server 4" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Nessun dato

This strategy is a contrarian approach that identifies overbought and oversold conditions based on a proprietary logic incorporating not only technical analysis but also psychology and statistics. It aims to capture profits from market rebounds. The system has been adjusted to maintain profitability in backtests over the past ten years; however, please understand that this does not guarantee future profits.


Non ci sono recensioni
