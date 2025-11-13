SeñalesSecciones
SG Fund
Yoshiyasu Ando

SG Fund

Yoshiyasu Ando
Fiabilidad
56 semanas
1 / 34 USD
incremento desde 2024 592%
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 4
1:500
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
479
Transacciones Rentables:
346 (72.23%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
133 (27.77%)
Mejor transacción:
1 218.00 USD
Peor transacción:
-176.96 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
11 233.20 USD (83 870 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-3 291.52 USD (62 073 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
13 (159.63 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
1 358.25 USD (2)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.18
Actividad comercial:
69.06%
Carga máxima del depósito:
5.07%
Último trade:
12 horas
Trades a la semana:
7
Tiempo medio de espera:
1 día
Factor de Recuperación:
16.48
Transacciones Largas:
235 (49.06%)
Transacciones Cortas:
244 (50.94%)
Factor de Beneficio:
3.41
Beneficio Esperado:
16.58 USD
Beneficio medio:
32.47 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-24.75 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
4 (-429.85 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-429.85 USD (4)
Crecimiento al mes:
9.10%
Pronóstico anual:
110.36%
Trading algorítmico:
99%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
1.49 USD
Máxima:
481.92 USD (9.77%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
7.28% (481.92 USD)
De fondos:
6.66% (72.45 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
GBPUSDr 479
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
GBPUSDr 7.9K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
GBPUSDr 22K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +1 218.00 USD
Peor transacción: -177 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 2
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 4
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +159.63 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -429.85 USD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "HFMarketsSV-Live Server 4" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

This strategy is a contrarian approach that identifies overbought and oversold conditions based on a proprietary logic incorporating not only technical analysis but also psychology and statistics. It aims to capture profits from market rebounds. The system has been adjusted to maintain profitability in backtests over the past ten years; however, please understand that this does not guarantee future profits.


