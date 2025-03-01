KotasyonBölümler
WOOD: iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF

73.17 USD 0.01 (0.01%)
Sektör: Finansal Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

WOOD fiyatı bugün -0.01% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 72.94 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 73.17 aralığında işlem gördü.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Sıkça sorulan sorular

What is WOOD stock price today?

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF stock is priced at 73.17 today. It trades within -0.01%, yesterday's close was 73.18, and trading volume reached 4. The live price chart of WOOD shows these updates.

Does iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF stock pay dividends?

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF is currently valued at 73.17. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -15.59% and USD. View the chart live to track WOOD movements.

How to buy WOOD stock?

You can buy iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF shares at the current price of 73.17. Orders are usually placed near 73.17 or 73.47, while 4 and 0.19% show market activity. Follow WOOD updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into WOOD stock?

Investing in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF involves considering the yearly range 66.25 - 86.68 and current price 73.17. Many compare -2.26% and -3.06% before placing orders at 73.17 or 73.47. Explore the WOOD price chart live with daily changes.

What are iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the past year was 86.68. Within 66.25 - 86.68, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 73.18 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF performance using the live chart.

What are iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (WOOD) over the year was 66.25. Comparing it with the current 73.17 and 66.25 - 86.68 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch WOOD moves on the chart live for more details.

When did WOOD stock split?

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 73.18, and -15.59% after corporate actions.

Günlük aralık
72.94 73.17
Yıllık aralık
66.25 86.68
Önceki kapanış
73.18
Açılış
73.03
Satış
73.17
Alış
73.47
Düşük
72.94
Yüksek
73.17
Hacim
4
Günlük değişim
-0.01%
Aylık değişim
-2.26%
6 aylık değişim
-3.06%
Yıllık değişim
-15.59%
