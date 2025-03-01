시세섹션
WOOD
WOOD: iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF

73.18 USD 0.13 (0.18%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

WOOD 환율이 오늘 0.18%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 73.05이고 고가는 73.52이었습니다.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

WOOD News

자주 묻는 질문

What is WOOD stock price today?

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF stock is priced at 73.18 today. It trades within 0.18%, yesterday's close was 73.05, and trading volume reached 5. The live price chart of WOOD shows these updates.

Does iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF stock pay dividends?

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF is currently valued at 73.18. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -15.57% and USD. View the chart live to track WOOD movements.

How to buy WOOD stock?

You can buy iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF shares at the current price of 73.18. Orders are usually placed near 73.18 or 73.48, while 5 and -0.46% show market activity. Follow WOOD updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into WOOD stock?

Investing in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF involves considering the yearly range 66.25 - 86.68 and current price 73.18. Many compare -2.24% and -3.05% before placing orders at 73.18 or 73.48. Explore the WOOD price chart live with daily changes.

What are iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the past year was 86.68. Within 66.25 - 86.68, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 73.05 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF performance using the live chart.

What are iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (WOOD) over the year was 66.25. Comparing it with the current 73.18 and 66.25 - 86.68 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch WOOD moves on the chart live for more details.

When did WOOD stock split?

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 73.05, and -15.57% after corporate actions.

일일 변동 비율
73.05 73.52
년간 변동
66.25 86.68
이전 종가
73.05
시가
73.52
Bid
73.18
Ask
73.48
저가
73.05
고가
73.52
볼륨
5
일일 변동
0.18%
월 변동
-2.24%
6개월 변동
-3.05%
년간 변동율
-15.57%
