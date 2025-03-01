- Overview
WOOD: iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF
WOOD exchange rate has changed by -0.01% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 72.94 and at a high of 73.17.
Follow iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is WOOD stock price today?
iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF stock is priced at 73.17 today. It trades within -0.01%, yesterday's close was 73.18, and trading volume reached 4. The live price chart of WOOD shows these updates.
Does iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF stock pay dividends?
iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF is currently valued at 73.17. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -15.59% and USD. View the chart live to track WOOD movements.
How to buy WOOD stock?
You can buy iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF shares at the current price of 73.17. Orders are usually placed near 73.17 or 73.47, while 4 and 0.19% show market activity. Follow WOOD updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into WOOD stock?
Investing in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF involves considering the yearly range 66.25 - 86.68 and current price 73.17. Many compare -2.26% and -3.06% before placing orders at 73.17 or 73.47. Explore the WOOD price chart live with daily changes.
What are iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the past year was 86.68. Within 66.25 - 86.68, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 73.18 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF performance using the live chart.
What are iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (WOOD) over the year was 66.25. Comparing it with the current 73.17 and 66.25 - 86.68 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch WOOD moves on the chart live for more details.
When did WOOD stock split?
iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 73.18, and -15.59% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 73.18
- Open
- 73.03
- Bid
- 73.17
- Ask
- 73.47
- Low
- 72.94
- High
- 73.17
- Volume
- 4
- Daily Change
- -0.01%
- Month Change
- -2.26%
- 6 Months Change
- -3.06%
- Year Change
- -15.59%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
- 1.8%
- Fcst
- 1.7%
- Prev
- 2.1%
- Act
- -0.3%
- Fcst
- -0.4%
- Prev
- 0.0%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 45.8
- Prev
- 41.5
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 7.326 M
- Prev
- 7.181 M
- Act
- 94.2
- Fcst
- 100.7
- Prev
- 97.8