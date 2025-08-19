Dövizler / SHLS
- Genel bakış
- Hisse senetleri
- Dövizler
- Kripto paralar
- Metaller
- Endeksler
- Emtialar
SHLS: Shoals Technologies Group Inc - Class A
7.29 USD 0.26 (3.44%)
Sektör: Teknoloji Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar
SHLS fiyatı bugün -3.44% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 7.25 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 7.76 aralığında işlem gördü.
Shoals Technologies Group Inc - Class A hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SHLS haberleri
- Shoals Technologies hisseleri 7,66 dolar ile 52 haftalık zirveye ulaştı
- Shoals Technologies stock hits 52-week high at 7.66 USD
- Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Sunrun, Shoals Technologies and Tigo Energy
- 3 Stocks to Buy as Solar Power Set to Drive 50%+ of New Capacity
- Is Antero Midstream (AM) Outperforming Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?
- Take the Zacks Approach to Beat the Markets: Hecla Mining, GE Aerospace & Stride in Focus
- Jefferies raises Shoals Technologies stock price target to $9 from $6
- Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (SHLS)Barclays 39th Annual CEO Energy-Power Conference
- Shoals Technologies Group stock hits 52-week high at 7.14 USD
- Are Investors Undervaluing Shoals Technologies Group (SHLS) Right Now?
- Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights: Invesco Solar ETF, Shoals Technology Group, Array Technologies and Nextracker
- Why Solar Could Be the Next Big AI Winner
- What Makes Shoals Technologies Group (SHLS) a Strong Momentum Stock: Buy Now?
- Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights: SolarEdge Technologies, Nextracker, Sunrun, Array Technologies and Shoals Technologies
- Can Solar Power the AI Boom? Top Stocks to Watch
- Shoals Technologies stock hits 52-week high at $7.04
- Wall Street Analysts Think Shoals Technologies (SHLS) Could Surge 25.87%: Read This Before Placing a Bet
- Shoals Technologies names Aaron Zadeh as Pacific country manager
- 3 Solar Stocks On Fire Right Now — Momentum Rankings Show These Names Could Light Up Your Portfolio - Array Technologies (NASDAQ:ARRY)
- Are Oils-Energy Stocks Lagging Antero Midstream (AM) This Year?
- Time to Invest in Solar Energy?
- Top solar stocks according to WarrenAI
- Surging Earnings Estimates Signal Upside for Shoals Technologies (SHLS) Stock
- Shoals Technologies Group (SHLS) Just Overtook the 20-Day Moving Average
Günlük aralık
7.25 7.76
Yıllık aralık
2.71 7.76
- Önceki kapanış
- 7.55
- Açılış
- 7.56
- Satış
- 7.29
- Alış
- 7.59
- Düşük
- 7.25
- Yüksek
- 7.76
- Hacim
- 10.479 K
- Günlük değişim
- -3.44%
- Aylık değişim
- 15.53%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 118.92%
- Yıllık değişim
- 29.95%
21 Eylül, Pazar