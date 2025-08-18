Divisas / SHLS
SHLS: Shoals Technologies Group Inc - Class A
7.23 USD 0.12 (1.69%)
Sector: Tecnología Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de SHLS de hoy ha cambiado un 1.69%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 7.03, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 7.42.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Shoals Technologies Group Inc - Class A. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
Rango diario
7.03 7.42
Rango anual
2.71 7.62
- Cierres anteriores
- 7.11
- Open
- 7.14
- Bid
- 7.23
- Ask
- 7.53
- Low
- 7.03
- High
- 7.42
- Volumen
- 10.637 K
- Cambio diario
- 1.69%
- Cambio mensual
- 14.58%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 117.12%
- Cambio anual
- 28.88%
