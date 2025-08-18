通貨 / SHLS
SHLS: Shoals Technologies Group Inc - Class A
7.55 USD 0.32 (4.43%)
セクター: 技術 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
SHLSの今日の為替レートは、4.43%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり7.03の安値と7.57の高値で取引されました。
Shoals Technologies Group Inc - Class Aダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
7.03 7.57
1年のレンジ
2.71 7.62
- 以前の終値
- 7.23
- 始値
- 7.30
- 買値
- 7.55
- 買値
- 7.85
- 安値
- 7.03
- 高値
- 7.57
- 出来高
- 10.200 K
- 1日の変化
- 4.43%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 19.65%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 126.73%
- 1年の変化
- 34.58%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K