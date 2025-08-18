クォートセクション
通貨 / SHLS
株に戻る

SHLS: Shoals Technologies Group Inc - Class A

7.55 USD 0.32 (4.43%)
セクター: 技術 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

SHLSの今日の為替レートは、4.43%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり7.03の安値と7.57の高値で取引されました。

Shoals Technologies Group Inc - Class Aダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

全画面チャート
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

SHLS News

1日のレンジ
7.03 7.57
1年のレンジ
2.71 7.62
以前の終値
7.23
始値
7.30
買値
7.55
買値
7.85
安値
7.03
高値
7.57
出来高
10.200 K
1日の変化
4.43%
1ヶ月の変化
19.65%
6ヶ月の変化
126.73%
1年の変化
34.58%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K