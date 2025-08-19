Währungen / SHLS
SHLS: Shoals Technologies Group Inc - Class A
7.66 USD 0.11 (1.46%)
Sektor: Technologie Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von SHLS hat sich für heute um 1.46% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 7.56 bis zu einem Hoch von 7.76 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Shoals Technologies Group Inc - Class A-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Tagesspanne
7.56 7.76
Jahresspanne
2.71 7.76
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 7.55
- Eröffnung
- 7.56
- Bid
- 7.66
- Ask
- 7.96
- Tief
- 7.56
- Hoch
- 7.76
- Volumen
- 544
- Tagesänderung
- 1.46%
- Monatsänderung
- 21.39%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 130.03%
- Jahresänderung
- 36.54%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K