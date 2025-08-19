KurseKategorien
Währungen / SHLS
Zurück zum Aktien

SHLS: Shoals Technologies Group Inc - Class A

7.66 USD 0.11 (1.46%)
Sektor: Technologie Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von SHLS hat sich für heute um 1.46% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 7.56 bis zu einem Hoch von 7.76 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Shoals Technologies Group Inc - Class A-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Vollbild-Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

SHLS News

Tagesspanne
7.56 7.76
Jahresspanne
2.71 7.76
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
7.55
Eröffnung
7.56
Bid
7.66
Ask
7.96
Tief
7.56
Hoch
7.76
Volumen
544
Tagesänderung
1.46%
Monatsänderung
21.39%
6-Monatsänderung
130.03%
Jahresänderung
36.54%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes Ölplattformzählung
Akt
Erw
Vorh
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US, Gesamtzahl der Ölförderanlagen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
539
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Rohöl, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100, Nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
25.5 K