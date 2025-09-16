Dövizler / PLAY
PLAY: Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc
19.61 USD 0.78 (3.83%)
Sektör: İletişim hizmetleri Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar
PLAY fiyatı bugün -3.83% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 19.55 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 20.57 aralığında işlem gördü.
Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
PLAY haberleri
Günlük aralık
19.55 20.57
Yıllık aralık
15.08 43.73
- Önceki kapanış
- 20.39
- Açılış
- 20.31
- Satış
- 19.61
- Alış
- 19.91
- Düşük
- 19.55
- Yüksek
- 20.57
- Hacim
- 4.158 K
- Günlük değişim
- -3.83%
- Aylık değişim
- -21.69%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 10.48%
- Yıllık değişim
- -42.15%
21 Eylül, Pazar