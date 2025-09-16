FiyatlarBölümler
PLAY: Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc

19.61 USD 0.78 (3.83%)
Sektör: İletişim hizmetleri Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

PLAY fiyatı bugün -3.83% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 19.55 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 20.57 aralığında işlem gördü.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Günlük aralık
19.55 20.57
Yıllık aralık
15.08 43.73
Önceki kapanış
20.39
Açılış
20.31
Satış
19.61
Alış
19.91
Düşük
19.55
Yüksek
20.57
Hacim
4.158 K
Günlük değişim
-3.83%
Aylık değişim
-21.69%
6 aylık değişim
10.48%
Yıllık değişim
-42.15%
21 Eylül, Pazar