PLAY: Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc
21.13 USD 0.05 (0.24%)
Setor: Serviços de comunicação Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do PLAY para hoje mudou para -0.24%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 20.82 e o mais alto foi 21.39.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PLAY Notícias
- Company News for Sep 17, 2025
- Stock Market Today: Dow Wavers Ahead Of Retail Sales; Dave & Busters Plunges On Earnings (Live Coverage)
- Wall Street Lunch: Cup Of Coffee To Get Costlier (undefined:KC1:COM)
- Dave & Buster's Q2 Earnings & Revenues Miss Estimates, Stock Down
- Why Dave & Buster's Stock Was Falling Today
- Dave & Buster’s: The Trade-Down Tailwind Meets Execution Risk (NASDAQ:PLAY)
- Oracle and Tesla Lead Tuesday’s Market Cap Stock Movers
- Benchmark mantém recomendação "Manter" para ações da Dave & Buster’s após resultados abaixo do esperado
- Preço-alvo das ações da Dave & Buster’s reduzido para US$ 22 na Truist Securities
- Ações da Dave & Buster’s caem após Piper Sandler reduzir preço-alvo
- Dave & Buster's (PLAY) Q2 2025 Earnings Transcript
- Dave & Buster's: Tarun Lal To Attempt Turnaround After Q2 Miss (NASDAQ:PLAY)
- Oracle, Alphabet e Novo Nordisk sobem no pré-mercado; Dave & Buster’s cai
- UBS reduz preço-alvo das ações da Dave & Buster’s para US$ 25 devido a vendas fracas
- Jefferies reitera recomendação de compra para ações da Dave & Buster’s apesar de início mais lento no 3º tri
- BMO Capital reitera classificação de Outperform para ações da Dave & Buster’s
- Wall St edges lower as markets await Fed rate decision, assess retail data
PLAY on the Community Forum
Faixa diária
20.82 21.39
Faixa anual
15.08 43.73
- Fechamento anterior
- 21.18
- Open
- 21.22
- Bid
- 21.13
- Ask
- 21.43
- Low
- 20.82
- High
- 21.39
- Volume
- 1.074 K
- Mudança diária
- -0.24%
- Mudança mensal
- -15.62%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 19.04%
- Mudança anual
- -37.67%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh