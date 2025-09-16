Devises / PLAY
PLAY: Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc
19.61 USD 0.78 (3.83%)
Secteur: Services de Communication Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de PLAY a changé de -3.83% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 19.55 et à un maximum de 20.57.
Suivez la dynamique Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
PLAY Nouvelles
- Dave & Buster's Is Down 17%. Is the Stock a Buy?
- Company News for Sep 17, 2025
- Stock Market Today: Dow Wavers Ahead Of Retail Sales; Dave & Busters Plunges On Earnings (Live Coverage)
- Wall Street Lunch: Cup Of Coffee To Get Costlier (undefined:KC1:COM)
- Dave & Buster's Q2 Earnings & Revenues Miss Estimates, Stock Down
- Why Dave & Buster's Stock Was Falling Today
- Dave & Buster’s: The Trade-Down Tailwind Meets Execution Risk (NASDAQ:PLAY)
- Oracle and Tesla Lead Tuesday’s Market Cap Stock Movers
- Benchmark maintient sa recommandation "Conserver" sur l’action Dave & Buster’s après des résultats trimestriels décevants
- Benchmark reiterates Hold rating on Dave & Buster’s stock after Q2 miss
- L’objectif de prix de l’action Dave & Buster’s abaissé à 22$ chez Truist Securities
- Dave & Buster’s stock price target lowered to $22 at Truist Securities
- L’action de Dave & Buster’s chute après la réduction de l’objectif de prix par Piper Sandler
- Dave & Buster’s stock falls as Piper Sandler cuts price target on weak sales
- Dave & Buster's (PLAY) Q2 2025 Earnings Transcript
- Dave & Buster's: Tarun Lal To Attempt Turnaround After Q2 Miss (NASDAQ:PLAY)
- Oracle, Alphabet et Novo Nordisk en hausse en pré-ouverture ; Dave & Buster’s chute
- Oracle, Alphabet and Novo Nordisk rise premarket; Dave & Buster’s falls
- L’objectif de prix de l’action Dave & Buster’s abaissé à 25$ par UBS en raison de ventes faibles
- Dave & Buster’s stock price target lowered to $25 by UBS on weak sales
- Jefferies maintient sa recommandation d’achat sur Dave & Buster’s malgré un début de T3 plus lent
- Dave & Buster’s stock rating reiterated at Buy by Jefferies despite slower Q3 start
- BMO Capital maintient sa note Surperformance sur l’action Dave & Buster’s
- BMO Capital reiterates Outperform rating on Dave & Buster’s stock
Range quotidien
19.55 20.57
Range Annuel
15.08 43.73
- Clôture Précédente
- 20.39
- Ouverture
- 20.31
- Bid
- 19.61
- Ask
- 19.91
- Plus Bas
- 19.55
- Plus Haut
- 20.57
- Volume
- 4.158 K
- Changement quotidien
- -3.83%
- Changement Mensuel
- -21.69%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 10.48%
- Changement Annuel
- -42.15%
20 septembre, samedi