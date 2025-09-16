CotationsSections
PLAY: Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc

19.61 USD 0.78 (3.83%)
Secteur: Services de Communication Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de PLAY a changé de -3.83% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 19.55 et à un maximum de 20.57.

Suivez la dynamique Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

PLAY Nouvelles

PLAY on the Community Forum

Range quotidien
19.55 20.57
Range Annuel
15.08 43.73
Clôture Précédente
20.39
Ouverture
20.31
Bid
19.61
Ask
19.91
Plus Bas
19.55
Plus Haut
20.57
Volume
4.158 K
Changement quotidien
-3.83%
Changement Mensuel
-21.69%
Changement à 6 Mois
10.48%
Changement Annuel
-42.15%
20 septembre, samedi