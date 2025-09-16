通貨 / PLAY
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
PLAY: Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc
20.39 USD 0.79 (3.73%)
セクター: 通信サービス ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
PLAYの今日の為替レートは、-3.73%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり20.36の安値と21.39の高値で取引されました。
Dave & Buster's Entertainment Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PLAY News
- Company News for Sep 17, 2025
- Stock Market Today: Dow Wavers Ahead Of Retail Sales; Dave & Busters Plunges On Earnings (Live Coverage)
- Wall Street Lunch: Cup Of Coffee To Get Costlier (undefined:KC1:COM)
- Dave & Buster's Q2 Earnings & Revenues Miss Estimates, Stock Down
- Why Dave & Buster's Stock Was Falling Today
- Dave & Buster’s: The Trade-Down Tailwind Meets Execution Risk (NASDAQ:PLAY)
- Oracle and Tesla Lead Tuesday’s Market Cap Stock Movers
- ベンチマーク社、デイブ・アンド・バスターズの第2四半期業績未達を受け保留評価を維持
- Benchmark reiterates Hold rating on Dave & Buster’s stock after Q2 miss
- トゥルイスト・セキュリティーズ、デイブ＆バスターズの目標株価を22ドルに引き下げ
- Dave & Buster’s stock price target lowered to $22 at Truist Securities
- デイブ＆バスターズの株価、弱い売上でパイパー・サンドラーが目標価格を引き下げ
- Dave & Buster’s stock falls as Piper Sandler cuts price target on weak sales
- Dave & Buster's (PLAY) Q2 2025 Earnings Transcript
- Dave & Buster's: Tarun Lal To Attempt Turnaround After Q2 Miss (NASDAQ:PLAY)
- Oracle、Alphabet、ノボ・ノルディスク株が市場前に上昇、Dave & Buster’sは下落
- Oracle, Alphabet and Novo Nordisk rise premarket; Dave & Buster’s falls
- UBSがデーブ&バスターズの目標株価を弱い売上高を理由に25ドルに引き下げ
- Dave & Buster’s stock price target lowered to $25 by UBS on weak sales
- ジェフリーズ、デイブ・アンド・バスターズの第3四半期の出足鈍化にも関わらず「買い」評価を維持
- Dave & Buster’s stock rating reiterated at Buy by Jefferies despite slower Q3 start
- BMOキャピタル、デーブ&バスターズ株に対する「アウトパフォーム」評価を維持
- BMO Capital reiterates Outperform rating on Dave & Buster’s stock
- Wall St edges lower as markets await Fed rate decision, assess retail data
PLAY on the Community Forum
PLAYの取引アプリ
Smart Gold Robot
Ralph Jordan Lipata De Jesus
4.67 (12)
SMART GOLD ROBOT - Built by a 7-Figure Funded Trader Developed by an experienced funded trader with multiple verified prop firm certificates (check profile) After many years of manual trading and achieving seven-figure funded accounts, I've automated my exact trading strategy into this powerful EA. But here's what makes it special: When the market moves against our position (because no strategy is 100% perfect), the SMART RECOVERY SYSTEM kicks in - protecting your capital and aiming for break
Iconic Titan Bitcoin and Forex Signals
Maurice Prang
ICONIC TITAN SIGNAL v1.6 “Don’t trade like the crowd – trade like a legend.” The ICONIC TITAN SIGNAL is more than just an indicator. It’s your personal mentor. Your scanner. Your signal provider. A hybrid masterpiece of market experience, mathematical logic, and institutional precision – crafted for those who aim not just to trade, but to dominate. What does the ICONIC TITAN do? It filters 24/7 through the chaos of the four most relevant markets in the world: XAUUSD EURUSD BTCUSD NAS100
Smart Bitcoin Robot
Ralph Jordan Lipata De Jesus
SMART BITCOIN ROBOT - Built by a 7-Figure Funded Trader Developed by an experienced funded trader with multiple verified prop firm certificates (Check Profile) After many years of manual trading and achieving seven-figure funded accounts, I've automated my exact trading strategy into this powerful EA and optimized for Bitcoin . But here's what makes it special: When the market moves against our position (because no strategy is 100% perfect), the SMART RECOVERY SYSTEM kicks in - protecting y
EA Performance Monitor
Khac Thanh Bui
EA PERFORMANCE MONITOR - Your Trading Command Center Stop Flying Blind! Take Control of Your EA Empire Are you tired of switching between dozens of charts just to check how your Expert Advisors are performing? Frustrated by losing track of which EA is making money and which one is bleeding your account dry? The struggle ends here. What If You Could... See ALL your EAs at a glance - Every single Expert Advisor across every chart, monitored in real-time Spot trouble instantly - Dangerous
FREE
Gold Long Pro
Wei Zhao
FIRST MONTH SPECIAL $199 GOLD LONG PRO - Proven 5-Year Performance | 7000% Backtest Returns EXCEPTIONAL BACKTEST PERFORMANCE (2020-2024) • Starting Capital: $1,000 • Final Balance: $70,000+ • Total Return: 7000%+ over 5 years • Average Annual Growth: ~109% • Tested Period: January 1, 2020 - May 1, 2025 • Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold) - 99% Modeling Quality PROVEN STRATEGY FOUNDATION • Higher Low Price Action methodology • Multi-timeframe analysis (H1 structure + M5 signals) • Gold/XAUUSD spec
Golden Rush AI
Richard A Moncada
ゴールデンラッシュAI - 通称ゴールデンプライムテック - 精密駆動取引の卓越 - 2023年5月からのライブ1kアカウントで244%アップ。スクリーンショットは以下のとおりです - https://www.onelife-ai.tech/ で私たちを訪れてください。 ゴールドプライムEAを紹介 - 最高のトレーダーのために構築された最先端の取引アルゴリズム。市場をスキャルピングしても、日間取引を設定しても、このEAは最適なパフォーマンスを保証するために設計されています。 ゴールデンラッシュEAの特徴: バックテスト目的、フォワードテスト、そして質の高いトレードの増加のために - 次のオープントレード、バー/キャンドルを-50にします - フォワードテスト中にこの数字を調整してください。 EAの機能: 回復グリッドシステム: 組み込まれたグリッドモードは、リスクを軽減し、取引の回復力を強化するための戦略を確保します。 戦略的ルーチン: スキャルピングとデイトレーディングの両方に対応しており、あなたの取引スタイルに合わせて柔軟性を保証します。 シグナルの精度: 移動平均を利用して買い/
Ugenesys AI MT5
Odaine Ramon Mcmillan
uGenesys AI - 90% Accurate Daytrading Indicator Introducing the ultimate forex trading indicator system, uGenesys AI, powered by cutting-edge AI technology and advanced analytical techniques, including Time-Series Analysis and Genetic Algorithms. Our AI-powered trading system leverages the power of time-series analysis to identify trends and patterns in historical price data, allowing traders to make informed predictions about future market movements. By analyzing vast amounts of data, our syst
Ugenesys AI MT4
Odaine Ramon Mcmillan
5 (1)
uGenesys AI - 90% Accurate Daytrading Indicator Introducing the ultimate forex trading indicator system, uGenesys AI, powered by cutting-edge AI technology and advanced analytical techniques, including Time-Series Analysis and Genetic Algorithms. Our AI-powered trading system leverages the power of time-series analysis to identify trends and patterns in historical price data, allowing traders to make informed predictions about future market movements. By analyzing vast amounts of data, our syst
1日のレンジ
20.36 21.39
1年のレンジ
15.08 43.73
- 以前の終値
- 21.18
- 始値
- 21.22
- 買値
- 20.39
- 買値
- 20.69
- 安値
- 20.36
- 高値
- 21.39
- 出来高
- 3.569 K
- 1日の変化
- -3.73%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -18.57%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 14.87%
- 1年の変化
- -39.85%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K