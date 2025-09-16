クォートセクション
通貨 / PLAY
株に戻る

PLAY: Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc

20.39 USD 0.79 (3.73%)
セクター: 通信サービス ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

PLAYの今日の為替レートは、-3.73%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり20.36の安値と21.39の高値で取引されました。

Dave & Buster's Entertainment Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

全画面チャート
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

1日のレンジ
20.36 21.39
1年のレンジ
15.08 43.73
以前の終値
21.18
始値
21.22
買値
20.39
買値
20.69
安値
20.36
高値
21.39
出来高
3.569 K
1日の変化
-3.73%
1ヶ月の変化
-18.57%
6ヶ月の変化
14.87%
1年の変化
-39.85%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K