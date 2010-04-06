货币 / PLAY
PLAY: Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc
21.20 USD 1.06 (5.26%)
版块: 通讯服务 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日PLAY汇率已更改5.26%。当日，交易品种以低点20.04和高点21.34进行交易。
关注Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PLAY新闻
- Company News for Sep 17, 2025
- Stock Market Today: Dow Wavers Ahead Of Retail Sales; Dave & Busters Plunges On Earnings (Live Coverage)
- Wall Street Lunch: Cup Of Coffee To Get Costlier (undefined:KC1:COM)
- Dave & Buster's Q2 Earnings & Revenues Miss Estimates, Stock Down
- Why Dave & Buster's Stock Was Falling Today
- Dave & Buster’s: The Trade-Down Tailwind Meets Execution Risk (NASDAQ:PLAY)
- Oracle and Tesla Lead Tuesday’s Market Cap Stock Movers
- Benchmark在Dave & Buster’s第二季度业绩不及预期后维持"持有"评级
- Benchmark reiterates Hold rating on Dave & Buster’s stock after Q2 miss
- Truist Securities下调Dave & Buster’s目标价至22美元
- Dave & Buster’s stock price target lowered to $22 at Truist Securities
- Dave & Buster’s股价下跌，Piper Sandler因销售疲软下调目标价
- Dave & Buster’s stock falls as Piper Sandler cuts price target on weak sales
- Dave & Buster's (PLAY) Q2 2025 Earnings Transcript
- Dave & Buster's: Tarun Lal To Attempt Turnaround After Q2 Miss (NASDAQ:PLAY)
- Oracle, Alphabet and Novo Nordisk rise premarket; Dave & Buster’s falls
- UBS下调Dave & Buster’s目标价至25美元，因销售疲软
- Dave & Buster’s stock price target lowered to $25 by UBS on weak sales
- Jefferies重申Dave & Buster’s股票买入评级，尽管第三季度开局缓慢
- Dave & Buster’s stock rating reiterated at Buy by Jefferies despite slower Q3 start
- BMO Capital重申Dave & Buster’s股票"跑赢大盘"评级
- BMO Capital reiterates Outperform rating on Dave & Buster’s stock
- Wall St edges lower as markets await Fed rate decision, assess retail data
- US futures edge up on Fed rate cut expectations; retail sales data awaited
PLAY on the Community Forum
PLAY交易应用程序
Smart Gold Robot
Ralph Jordan Lipata De Jesus
4.6 (10)
SMART GOLD ROBOT - Built by a 7-Figure Funded Trader Developed by an experienced funded trader with multiple verified prop firm certificates (check profile) After many years of manual trading and achieving seven-figure funded accounts, I've automated my exact trading strategy into this powerful EA. But here's what makes it special: When the market moves against our position (because no strategy is 100% perfect), the SMART RECOVERY SYSTEM kicks in - protecting your capital and aiming for break
Iconic Titan Bitcoin and Forex Signals
Maurice Prang
ICONIC TITAN SIGNAL v1.6 “别像人群那样交易——要像传奇一样交易。” ICONIC TITAN SIGNAL 不只是一个指标。 它是你的私人导师、你的扫描器、你的信号提供者。 融合了市场经验、数学逻辑与机构级精度的混合杰作——为那些不止想“参与交易”、而是想 主宰市场 的人而打造。 ICONIC TITAN 能做什么？ 它 24/7 在全球 最具影响力的多个市场 中穿透噪音并筛选机会： XAUUSD EURUSD BTCUSD NAS100 US30 GER40 NDX100 GER30 采用 H4 市场结构 + M15 入场分析 的组合， 客观 评估是否正在形成 “ A+ 级 ”形态—— 仅当 强势行情的概率足够高时才给出。 不靠猜测，不看花里胡哨的闪灯，更不吸“希望剂（hopium）”。 只有当一切 完全对齐 时，ICONIC TITAN 才会把 精确的推送通知 发到你的手机上。 激发本系统的 5 位交易者 Mark Minervini – 动能为王 美国交易冠军 & 畅销书作者。 在 ICONIC TITAN 中： H4 上的 EMA 趋势过滤（50/1
Smart Bitcoin Robot
Ralph Jordan Lipata De Jesus
SMART BITCOIN ROBOT - Built by a 7-Figure Funded Trader Developed by an experienced funded trader with multiple verified prop firm certificates (Check Profile) After many years of manual trading and achieving seven-figure funded accounts, I've automated my exact trading strategy into this powerful EA and optimized for Bitcoin . But here's what makes it special: When the market moves against our position (because no strategy is 100% perfect), the SMART RECOVERY SYSTEM kicks in - protecting y
EA Performance Monitor
Khac Thanh Bui
EA PERFORMANCE MONITOR - Your Trading Command Center Stop Flying Blind! Take Control of Your EA Empire Are you tired of switching between dozens of charts just to check how your Expert Advisors are performing? Frustrated by losing track of which EA is making money and which one is bleeding your account dry? The struggle ends here. What If You Could... See ALL your EAs at a glance - Every single Expert Advisor across every chart, monitored in real-time Spot trouble instantly - Dangerous
FREE
Gold Long Pro
Wei Zhao
FIRST MONTH SPECIAL $199 GOLD LONG PRO - Proven 5-Year Performance | 7000% Backtest Returns EXCEPTIONAL BACKTEST PERFORMANCE (2020-2024) • Starting Capital: $1,000 • Final Balance: $70,000+ • Total Return: 7000%+ over 5 years • Average Annual Growth: ~109% • Tested Period: January 1, 2020 - May 1, 2025 • Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold) - 99% Modeling Quality PROVEN STRATEGY FOUNDATION • Higher Low Price Action methodology • Multi-timeframe analysis (H1 structure + M5 signals) • Gold/XAUUSD spec
Golden Rush AI
Richard A Moncada
黄金狂潮AI - 又名Golden prime Tech - 精密驱动的交易卓越 - 自2023年5月起在1k实时账户上涨244%。以下是截图 - 您可以在 https://www.onelife-ai.tech/上访问我们。 揭示Gold Prime EA - 为要求最好的交易者构建的尖端交易算法。无论您是在市场上进行剥头皮交易还是设置日交易，这款EA都被设计为确保最佳性能。 以下是Golden Rush EA的特点: 用于回测和前向测试的目的，以增加更多的高质量交易 - 将下一个开放交易、条/蜡烛增加到 - 50 - 前向测试时，请调整这个数字。 EA功能 恢复网格系统：内置的网格模式确保了强大的恢复策略，减少风险并增强交易的韧性。 策略流程：既适用于剥头皮交易，也适用于日交易，确保适应您的交易风格的灵活性。 信号精度：利用移动平均线进行准确的买/卖入点决策，然后利用Bollinger Bands和RSI进行信号细化和精确的退出策略。结果？减少市场噪音的无缝交易体验。 Quad-Scanner优势：通过其四个专门分析波动、量和市场情绪的扫描器，EA穿越市场混乱，驱动高精度交易。 安
Ugenesys AI MT5
Odaine Ramon Mcmillan
uGenesys AI - 90% Accurate Daytrading Indicator Introducing the ultimate forex trading indicator system, uGenesys AI, powered by cutting-edge AI technology and advanced analytical techniques, including Time-Series Analysis and Genetic Algorithms. Our AI-powered trading system leverages the power of time-series analysis to identify trends and patterns in historical price data, allowing traders to make informed predictions about future market movements. By analyzing vast amounts of data, our syst
Ugenesys AI MT4
Odaine Ramon Mcmillan
5 (1)
uGenesys AI - 90% Accurate Daytrading Indicator Introducing the ultimate forex trading indicator system, uGenesys AI, powered by cutting-edge AI technology and advanced analytical techniques, including Time-Series Analysis and Genetic Algorithms. Our AI-powered trading system leverages the power of time-series analysis to identify trends and patterns in historical price data, allowing traders to make informed predictions about future market movements. By analyzing vast amounts of data, our syst
日范围
20.04 21.34
年范围
15.08 43.73
- 前一天收盘价
- 20.14
- 开盘价
- 20.10
- 卖价
- 21.20
- 买价
- 21.50
- 最低价
- 20.04
- 最高价
- 21.34
- 交易量
- 3.350 K
- 日变化
- 5.26%
- 月变化
- -15.34%
- 6个月变化
- 19.44%
- 年变化
- -37.46%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
- 4.25%
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值