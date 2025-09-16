통화 / PLAY
- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
PLAY: Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc
19.61 USD 0.78 (3.83%)
부문: 커뮤니케이션 서비스 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
PLAY 환율이 오늘 -3.83%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 19.55이고 고가는 20.57이었습니다.
Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PLAY News
- Dave & Buster's Is Down 17%. Is the Stock a Buy?
- Company News for Sep 17, 2025
- Stock Market Today: Dow Wavers Ahead Of Retail Sales; Dave & Busters Plunges On Earnings (Live Coverage)
- Wall Street Lunch: Cup Of Coffee To Get Costlier (undefined:KC1:COM)
- Dave & Buster's Q2 Earnings & Revenues Miss Estimates, Stock Down
- Why Dave & Buster's Stock Was Falling Today
- Dave & Buster’s: The Trade-Down Tailwind Meets Execution Risk (NASDAQ:PLAY)
- Oracle and Tesla Lead Tuesday’s Market Cap Stock Movers
- 데이브 앤 버스터, 부진한 2분기 실적에 Benchmark "보유" 등급 유지
- Benchmark reiterates Hold rating on Dave & Buster’s stock after Q2 miss
- 데이브 앤 버스터즈 목표 주가, Truist Securities에서 $22로 하향 조정
- Dave & Buster’s stock price target lowered to $22 at Truist Securities
- 데이브 앤 버스터 주가, 부진한 판매로 목표가 하향 조정
- Dave & Buster’s stock falls as Piper Sandler cuts price target on weak sales
- Dave & Buster's (PLAY) Q2 2025 Earnings Transcript
- Dave & Buster's: Tarun Lal To Attempt Turnaround After Q2 Miss (NASDAQ:PLAY)
- Oracle, Alphabet 및 Novo Nordisk 주가 장전 상승; Dave & Buster’s 하락
- Oracle, Alphabet and Novo Nordisk rise premarket; Dave & Buster’s falls
- 데이브 & 버스터 주가 전망, UBS ’매도’…매출 부진
- Dave & Buster’s stock price target lowered to $25 by UBS on weak sales
- 제프리스, Dave & Buster’s에 ’매수’ 등급 재확인
- Dave & Buster’s stock rating reiterated at Buy by Jefferies despite slower Q3 start
- BMO 캐피털, 데이브 앤 버스터에 ’아웃퍼폼’ 등급 재확인
- BMO Capital reiterates Outperform rating on Dave & Buster’s stock
PLAY on the Community Forum
PLAY을 위한 트레이딩 애플리케이션
Smart Gold Robot
Ralph Jordan Lipata De Jesus
4.65 (17)
SMART GOLD ROBOT - Built by a 7-Figure Funded Trader Developed by an experienced funded trader with multiple verified prop firm certificates (check profile) After many years of manual trading and achieving seven-figure funded accounts, I've automated my exact trading strategy into this powerful EA. But here's what makes it special: When the market moves against our position (because no strategy is 100% perfect), the SMART RECOVERY SYSTEM kicks in - protecting your capital and aiming for break
Iconic Titan Bitcoin and Forex Signals
Maurice Prang
ICONIC TITAN SIGNAL v1.6 “Don’t trade like the crowd – trade like a legend.” The ICONIC TITAN SIGNAL is more than just an indicator. It’s your personal mentor. Your scanner. Your signal provider. A hybrid masterpiece of market experience, mathematical logic, and institutional precision – crafted for those who aim not just to trade, but to dominate. What does the ICONIC TITAN do? It filters 24/7 through the chaos of the four most relevant markets in the world: XAUUSD EURUSD BTCUSD NAS100
Smart Bitcoin Robot
Ralph Jordan Lipata De Jesus
SMART BITCOIN ROBOT - Built by a 7-Figure Funded Trader Developed by an experienced funded trader with multiple verified prop firm certificates (Check Profile) After many years of manual trading and achieving seven-figure funded accounts, I've automated my exact trading strategy into this powerful EA and optimized for Bitcoin . But here's what makes it special: When the market moves against our position (because no strategy is 100% perfect), the SMART RECOVERY SYSTEM kicks in - protecting y
EA Performance Monitor
Khac Thanh Bui
EA PERFORMANCE MONITOR - Your Trading Command Center Stop Flying Blind! Take Control of Your EA Empire Are you tired of switching between dozens of charts just to check how your Expert Advisors are performing? Frustrated by losing track of which EA is making money and which one is bleeding your account dry? The struggle ends here. What If You Could... See ALL your EAs at a glance - Every single Expert Advisor across every chart, monitored in real-time Spot trouble instantly - Dangerous
FREE
Gold Long Pro
Wei Zhao
FIRST MONTH SPECIAL $199 GOLD LONG PRO - Proven 5-Year Performance | 7000% Backtest Returns EXCEPTIONAL BACKTEST PERFORMANCE (2020-2024) • Starting Capital: $1,000 • Final Balance: $70,000+ • Total Return: 7000%+ over 5 years • Average Annual Growth: ~109% • Tested Period: January 1, 2020 - May 1, 2025 • Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold) - 99% Modeling Quality PROVEN STRATEGY FOUNDATION • Higher Low Price Action methodology • Multi-timeframe analysis (H1 structure + M5 signals) • Gold/XAUUSD spec
Golden Rush AI
Richard A Moncada
골든 러시 AI - 또는 골든 프라임 테크라고 알려져 - 정밀 주도형 거래 우수성 - 2023년 5월부터 라이브 1k 계좌에서 244% 상승. 아래에 스크린샷 참조 - https://www.onelife-ai.tech/ 에서 우리를 방문하세요. 골드 프라임 EA를 소개합니다 - 최상의 트레이더를 위해 만들어진 최첨단 거래 알고리즘입니다. 시장을 스칼핑하든 일일 거래를 설정하든, 이 EA는 최적의 성능을 보장하기 위해 설계되었습니다. 골든 러시 EA의 차별점: 백테스팅 및 포워드 테스팅을 위해, 그리고 더 높은 품질의 거래를 늘리기 위해 - 다음 오픈 거래, 바/캔들을 - 50으로 설정하세요. 포워드 테스팅 중에는 숫자를 조절해 보세요. EA 기능: 복구 그리드 시스템: 내장된 그리드 모드는 강인한 복구 전략을 보장하며, 위험을 줄이고 거래 복원력을 강화합니다. 전략 루틴: 스칼핑 및 일일 거래 모두에 적합하여, 귀하의 거래 스타일에 맞는 유연성을 보장합니다. 신호 정밀도: 이동 평균
Ugenesys AI MT5
Odaine Ramon Mcmillan
uGenesys AI - 90% Accurate Daytrading Indicator Introducing the ultimate forex trading indicator system, uGenesys AI, powered by cutting-edge AI technology and advanced analytical techniques, including Time-Series Analysis and Genetic Algorithms. Our AI-powered trading system leverages the power of time-series analysis to identify trends and patterns in historical price data, allowing traders to make informed predictions about future market movements. By analyzing vast amounts of data, our syst
Ugenesys AI MT4
Odaine Ramon Mcmillan
5 (1)
uGenesys AI - 90% Accurate Daytrading Indicator Introducing the ultimate forex trading indicator system, uGenesys AI, powered by cutting-edge AI technology and advanced analytical techniques, including Time-Series Analysis and Genetic Algorithms. Our AI-powered trading system leverages the power of time-series analysis to identify trends and patterns in historical price data, allowing traders to make informed predictions about future market movements. By analyzing vast amounts of data, our syst
일일 변동 비율
19.55 20.57
년간 변동
15.08 43.73
- 이전 종가
- 20.39
- 시가
- 20.31
- Bid
- 19.61
- Ask
- 19.91
- 저가
- 19.55
- 고가
- 20.57
- 볼륨
- 4.158 K
- 일일 변동
- -3.83%
- 월 변동
- -21.69%
- 6개월 변동
- 10.48%
- 년간 변동율
- -42.15%
20 9월, 토요일