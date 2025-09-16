QuotesSections
PLAY: Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc

20.14 USD 4.05 (16.74%)
Sector: Communication Services Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

PLAY exchange rate has changed by -16.74% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 19.08 and at a high of 21.17.

Follow Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Daily Range
19.08 21.17
Year Range
15.08 43.73
Previous Close
24.19
Open
19.40
Bid
20.14
Ask
20.44
Low
19.08
High
21.17
Volume
15.214 K
Daily Change
-16.74%
Month Change
-19.57%
6 Months Change
13.46%
Year Change
-40.59%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%