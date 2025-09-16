Currencies / PLAY
PLAY: Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc
20.14 USD 4.05 (16.74%)
Sector: Communication Services Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
PLAY exchange rate has changed by -16.74% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 19.08 and at a high of 21.17.
Follow Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
PLAY on the Community Forum
Daily Range
19.08 21.17
Year Range
15.08 43.73
- Previous Close
- 24.19
- Open
- 19.40
- Bid
- 20.14
- Ask
- 20.44
- Low
- 19.08
- High
- 21.17
- Volume
- 15.214 K
- Daily Change
- -16.74%
- Month Change
- -19.57%
- 6 Months Change
- 13.46%
- Year Change
- -40.59%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%