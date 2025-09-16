QuotazioniSezioni
PLAY: Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc

19.61 USD 0.78 (3.83%)
Settore: Servizi di Comunicazione Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio PLAY ha avuto una variazione del -3.83% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 19.55 e ad un massimo di 20.57.

Segui le dinamiche di Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
19.55 20.57
Intervallo Annuale
15.08 43.73
Chiusura Precedente
20.39
Apertura
20.31
Bid
19.61
Ask
19.91
Minimo
19.55
Massimo
20.57
Volume
4.158 K
Variazione giornaliera
-3.83%
Variazione Mensile
-21.69%
Variazione Semestrale
10.48%
Variazione Annuale
-42.15%
20 settembre, sabato