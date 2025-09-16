Valute / PLAY
PLAY: Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc
19.61 USD 0.78 (3.83%)
Settore: Servizi di Comunicazione Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio PLAY ha avuto una variazione del -3.83% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 19.55 e ad un massimo di 20.57.
Segui le dinamiche di Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
PLAY News
- Dave & Buster's Is Down 17%. Is the Stock a Buy?
- Company News for Sep 17, 2025
- Stock Market Today: Dow Wavers Ahead Of Retail Sales; Dave & Busters Plunges On Earnings (Live Coverage)
- Wall Street Lunch: Cup Of Coffee To Get Costlier (undefined:KC1:COM)
- Dave & Buster's Q2 Earnings & Revenues Miss Estimates, Stock Down
- Borsa Usa in ribasso, mercati attendono Fed su tassi e valutano dati commercio
- Why Dave & Buster's Stock Was Falling Today
- Dave & Buster’s: The Trade-Down Tailwind Meets Execution Risk (NASDAQ:PLAY)
- Oracle and Tesla Lead Tuesday’s Market Cap Stock Movers
- Benchmark mantiene il rating Hold su Dave & Buster’s dopo risultati deludenti nel Q2
- Benchmark reiterates Hold rating on Dave & Buster’s stock after Q2 miss
- Obiettivo di prezzo di Dave & Buster’s ridotto a $22 da Truist Securities
- Dave & Buster’s stock price target lowered to $22 at Truist Securities
- Il titolo di Dave & Buster’s scende dopo il taglio del target price da Piper Sandler
- Dave & Buster’s stock falls as Piper Sandler cuts price target on weak sales
- Dave & Buster's (PLAY) Q2 2025 Earnings Transcript
- Dave & Buster's: Tarun Lal To Attempt Turnaround After Q2 Miss (NASDAQ:PLAY)
- Oracle, Alphabet e Novo Nordisk in rialzo nel premarket; Dave & Buster’s in calo
- Oracle, Alphabet and Novo Nordisk rise premarket; Dave & Buster’s falls
- UBS abbassa il target di prezzo delle azioni di Dave & Buster’s a $25 per vendite deboli
- Dave & Buster’s stock price target lowered to $25 by UBS on weak sales
- Borsa Usa, futures misti su attese taglio tassi Fed, focus su dati vendite dettaglio
- Jefferies riconferma il rating Buy per Dave & Buster’s nonostante un inizio Q3 più lento
- Dave & Buster’s stock rating reiterated at Buy by Jefferies despite slower Q3 start
PLAY on the Community Forum
Intervallo Giornaliero
19.55 20.57
Intervallo Annuale
15.08 43.73
- Chiusura Precedente
- 20.39
- Apertura
- 20.31
- Bid
- 19.61
- Ask
- 19.91
- Minimo
- 19.55
- Massimo
- 20.57
- Volume
- 4.158 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -3.83%
- Variazione Mensile
- -21.69%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 10.48%
- Variazione Annuale
- -42.15%
20 settembre, sabato