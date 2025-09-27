KotasyonBölümler
IVW: iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

121.21 USD 0.52 (0.43%)
Sektör: Finansal Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

IVW fiyatı bugün 0.43% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 119.92 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 121.22 aralığında işlem gördü.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

IVW haberleri

Sıkça sorulan sorular

What is IVW stock price today?

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock is priced at 121.21 today. It trades within 0.43%, yesterday's close was 120.69, and trading volume reached 1673. The live price chart of IVW shows these updates.

Does iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock pay dividends?

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF is currently valued at 121.21. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 26.92% and USD. View the chart live to track IVW movements.

How to buy IVW stock?

You can buy iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF shares at the current price of 121.21. Orders are usually placed near 121.21 or 121.51, while 1673 and 0.98% show market activity. Follow IVW updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into IVW stock?

Investing in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF involves considering the yearly range 79.37 - 121.77 and current price 121.21. Many compare 0.98% and 25.84% before placing orders at 121.21 or 121.51. Explore the IVW price chart live with daily changes.

What are iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the past year was 121.77. Within 79.37 - 121.77, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 120.69 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF performance using the live chart.

What are iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) over the year was 79.37. Comparing it with the current 121.21 and 79.37 - 121.77 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch IVW moves on the chart live for more details.

When did IVW stock split?

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 120.69, and 26.92% after corporate actions.

Günlük aralık
119.92 121.22
Yıllık aralık
79.37 121.77
Önceki kapanış
120.69
Açılış
120.03
Satış
121.21
Alış
121.51
Düşük
119.92
Yüksek
121.22
Hacim
1.673 K
Günlük değişim
0.43%
Aylık değişim
0.98%
6 aylık değişim
25.84%
Yıllık değişim
26.92%
01 Ekim, Çarşamba
12:15
USD
ADP Tarım Dışı İstihdam Değişimi
Açıklanan
-32 K
Beklenti
-19 K
Önceki
54 K
13:45
USD
S&P Global İmalat PMI
Açıklanan
Beklenti
52.8
Önceki
53.0
14:00
USD
İnşaat Harcamaları (Aylık)
Açıklanan
Beklenti
-0.4%
Önceki
-0.1%
14:00
USD
ISM Üretim PMI
Açıklanan
Beklenti
Önceki
14:00
USD
ISM Üretim Fiyatları Ücreti
Açıklanan
Beklenti
Önceki
14:00
USD
ISM İmalat İstihdam
Açıklanan
Beklenti
Önceki
14:30
USD
ÇED Ham Petrol Stokları Değişimi
Açıklanan
1.792 M
Beklenti
2.655 M
Önceki
-0.607 M
14:30
USD
ÇED Cushing Ham Petrol Stokları Değişimi
Açıklanan
-0.271 M
Beklenti
-0.116 M
Önceki
0.177 M