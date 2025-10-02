报价部分
货币 / IVW
IVW: iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

121.05 USD 0.36 (0.30%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar

今日IVW汇率已更改-0.30%。当日，交易品种以低点120.66和高点121.76进行交易。

关注iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。

常见问题解答

IVW股票今天的价格是多少？

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF股票今天的定价为121.05。它在120.66 - 121.76范围内交易，昨天的收盘价为121.41，交易量达到2229。IVW的实时价格图表显示了这些更新。

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF股票是否支付股息？

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF目前的价值为121.05。股息政策取决于公司，而投资者也会关注26.75%和USD。实时查看图表以跟踪IVW走势。

如何购买IVW股票？

您可以以121.05的当前价格购买iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF股票。订单通常设置在121.05或121.35附近，而2229和-0.43%显示市场活动。立即关注IVW的实时图表更新。

如何投资IVW股票？

投资iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF需要考虑年度范围79.37 - 121.91和当前价格121.05。许多人在以121.05或121.35下订单之前，会比较0.85%和。实时查看IVW价格图表，了解每日变化。

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF股票的最高价格是多少？

在过去一年中，iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF的最高价格是121.91。在79.37 - 121.91内，该股波动显著，与相比有助于发现阻力位。使用实时图表跟踪iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF的绩效。

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF股票的最低价格是多少？

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF（IVW）的最低价格为79.37。将其与当前的121.05和79.37 - 121.91进行比较，可以发现潜在的长期切入点。观看IVW在图表上的实时走势以获取更多详细信息。

IVW股票是什么时候拆分的？

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF历史上曾经历过股票拆分。这些变化在公司行动后的、121.41和26.75%中可见。

日范围
120.66 121.76
年范围
79.37 121.91
前一天收盘价
121.41
开盘价
121.57
卖价
121.05
买价
121.35
最低价
120.66
最高价
121.76
交易量
2.229 K
日变化
-0.30%
月变化
0.85%
6个月变化
25.67%
年变化
26.75%
04 十月, 星期六