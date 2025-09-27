시세섹션
통화 / IVW
IVW: iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

121.26 USD 0.57 (0.47%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

IVW 환율이 오늘 0.47%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 119.92이고 고가는 121.45이었습니다.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

IVW News

자주 묻는 질문

What is IVW stock price today?

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock is priced at 121.26 today. It trades within 0.47%, yesterday's close was 120.69, and trading volume reached 3325. The live price chart of IVW shows these updates.

Does iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock pay dividends?

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF is currently valued at 121.26. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 26.97% and USD. View the chart live to track IVW movements.

How to buy IVW stock?

You can buy iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF shares at the current price of 121.26. Orders are usually placed near 121.26 or 121.56, while 3325 and 1.02% show market activity. Follow IVW updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into IVW stock?

Investing in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF involves considering the yearly range 79.37 - 121.77 and current price 121.26. Many compare 1.02% and 25.89% before placing orders at 121.26 or 121.56. Explore the IVW price chart live with daily changes.

What are iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the past year was 121.77. Within 79.37 - 121.77, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 120.69 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF performance using the live chart.

What are iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) over the year was 79.37. Comparing it with the current 121.26 and 79.37 - 121.77 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch IVW moves on the chart live for more details.

When did IVW stock split?

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 120.69, and 26.97% after corporate actions.

일일 변동 비율
119.92 121.45
년간 변동
79.37 121.77
이전 종가
120.69
시가
120.03
Bid
121.26
Ask
121.56
저가
119.92
고가
121.45
볼륨
3.325 K
일일 변동
0.47%
월 변동
1.02%
6개월 변동
25.89%
년간 변동율
26.97%
01 10월, 수요일
12:15
USD
ADP 비농업 고용 변화
활동
-32 K
예측값
-19 K
훑어보기
54 K
13:45
USD
S&P 글로벌 제조 PMI
활동
예측값
52.8
훑어보기
53.0
14:00
USD
건설 지출 m/m
활동
예측값
-0.4%
훑어보기
-0.1%
14:00
USD
ISM 제조 PMI
활동
예측값
훑어보기
14:00
USD
ISM 제조 지불가격
활동
예측값
훑어보기
14:00
USD
ISM 제조업 고용
활동
예측값
훑어보기
14:30
USD
EIA 원유 재고량 변동
활동
1.792 M
예측값
2.655 M
훑어보기
-0.607 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil 재고 변동
활동
-0.271 M
예측값
-0.116 M
훑어보기
0.177 M