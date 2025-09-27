- Overview
IVW: iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF
IVW exchange rate has changed by 0.47% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 119.92 and at a high of 121.45.
Follow iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
IVW News
Frequently Asked Questions
What is IVW stock price today?
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock is priced at 121.26 today. It trades within 0.47%, yesterday's close was 120.69, and trading volume reached 3325. The live price chart of IVW shows these updates.
Does iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock pay dividends?
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF is currently valued at 121.26. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 26.97% and USD. View the chart live to track IVW movements.
How to buy IVW stock?
You can buy iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF shares at the current price of 121.26. Orders are usually placed near 121.26 or 121.56, while 3325 and 1.02% show market activity. Follow IVW updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into IVW stock?
Investing in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF involves considering the yearly range 79.37 - 121.77 and current price 121.26. Many compare 1.02% and 25.89% before placing orders at 121.26 or 121.56. Explore the IVW price chart live with daily changes.
What are iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the past year was 121.77. Within 79.37 - 121.77, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 120.69 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF performance using the live chart.
What are iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) over the year was 79.37. Comparing it with the current 121.26 and 79.37 - 121.77 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch IVW moves on the chart live for more details.
When did IVW stock split?
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 120.69, and 26.97% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 120.69
- Open
- 120.03
- Bid
- 121.26
- Ask
- 121.56
- Low
- 119.92
- High
- 121.45
- Volume
- 3.325 K
- Daily Change
- 0.47%
- Month Change
- 1.02%
- 6 Months Change
- 25.89%
- Year Change
- 26.97%
- Act
- -32 K
- Fcst
- -19 K
- Prev
- 54 K
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 52.8
- Prev
- 53.0
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -0.4%
- Prev
- -0.1%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
- 1.792 M
- Fcst
- 2.655 M
- Prev
- -0.607 M
- Act
- -0.271 M
- Fcst
- -0.116 M
- Prev
- 0.177 M