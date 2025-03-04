- Genel bakış
- Hisse senetleri
- Dövizler
- Kripto paralar
- Metaller
- Endeksler
- Emtialar
EUSA: iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF
EUSA fiyatı bugün 0.11% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 102.34 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 103.06 aralığında işlem gördü.
iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
EUSA haberleri
- The U.S. Exceptionalism Mall Map: 'You Are Here'
- Barbell Portfolios For Fall Volatility
- The Eternal Debate Over Valuations
- Is iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (EUSA) a Strong ETF Right Now?
- Myth-Busting The S&P 500 Index In 3 Charts
- Multi-Asset Income Midyear Outlook: Income And Resilience Among The Bumps
- Your Index Matters: Using The Right Building Blocks For Your U.S. Equity Portfolio
- How Much Does Income Matter For Total Return? It Depends On The Asset
- Opinion: Hey, Gen Z: Retiring rich is easier than you think
- EUSA: Conservative Valuation Suggests Strong Return Potential (NYSEARCA:EUSA)
- Q2 2025 Equity Market Outlook
- Avoiding this one sector has been the key to gains for stock investors so far in 2025
Sıkça sorulan sorular
What is EUSA stock price today?
iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF stock is priced at 103.02 today. It trades within 0.11%, yesterday's close was 102.91, and trading volume reached 66. The live price chart of EUSA shows these updates.
Does iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF stock pay dividends?
iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF is currently valued at 103.02. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 8.29% and USD. View the chart live to track EUSA movements.
How to buy EUSA stock?
You can buy iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF shares at the current price of 103.02. Orders are usually placed near 103.02 or 103.32, while 66 and 0.03% show market activity. Follow EUSA updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into EUSA stock?
Investing in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF involves considering the yearly range 81.38 - 103.76 and current price 103.02. Many compare 1.55% and 10.43% before placing orders at 103.02 or 103.32. Explore the EUSA price chart live with daily changes.
What are SCIOTO DOWNS INC stock highest prices?
The highest price of SCIOTO DOWNS INC in the past year was 103.76. Within 81.38 - 103.76, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 102.91 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF performance using the live chart.
What are SCIOTO DOWNS INC stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of SCIOTO DOWNS INC (EUSA) over the year was 81.38. Comparing it with the current 103.02 and 81.38 - 103.76 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch EUSA moves on the chart live for more details.
When did EUSA stock split?
iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 102.91, and 8.29% after corporate actions.
- Önceki kapanış
- 102.91
- Açılış
- 102.99
- Satış
- 103.02
- Alış
- 103.32
- Düşük
- 102.34
- Yüksek
- 103.06
- Hacim
- 66
- Günlük değişim
- 0.11%
- Aylık değişim
- 1.55%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 10.43%
- Yıllık değişim
- 8.29%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- Önceki
- Açıklanan
- 1.8%
- Beklenti
- 1.7%
- Önceki
- 2.1%
- Açıklanan
- -0.3%
- Beklenti
- -0.4%
- Önceki
- 0.0%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 45.8
- Önceki
- 41.5
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 7.326 M
- Önceki
- 7.181 M
- Açıklanan
- 94.2
- Beklenti
- 100.7
- Önceki
- 97.8