QuotesSections
Currencies / EUSA
Back to US Stock Market

EUSA: iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF

103.02 USD 0.11 (0.11%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

EUSA exchange rate has changed by 0.11% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 102.34 and at a high of 103.06.

Follow iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

EUSA News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is EUSA stock price today?

iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF stock is priced at 103.02 today. It trades within 0.11%, yesterday's close was 102.91, and trading volume reached 66. The live price chart of EUSA shows these updates.

Does iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF stock pay dividends?

iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF is currently valued at 103.02. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 8.29% and USD. View the chart live to track EUSA movements.

How to buy EUSA stock?

You can buy iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF shares at the current price of 103.02. Orders are usually placed near 103.02 or 103.32, while 66 and 0.03% show market activity. Follow EUSA updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into EUSA stock?

Investing in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF involves considering the yearly range 81.38 - 103.76 and current price 103.02. Many compare 1.55% and 10.43% before placing orders at 103.02 or 103.32. Explore the EUSA price chart live with daily changes.

What are SCIOTO DOWNS INC stock highest prices?

The highest price of SCIOTO DOWNS INC in the past year was 103.76. Within 81.38 - 103.76, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 102.91 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF performance using the live chart.

What are SCIOTO DOWNS INC stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of SCIOTO DOWNS INC (EUSA) over the year was 81.38. Comparing it with the current 103.02 and 81.38 - 103.76 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch EUSA moves on the chart live for more details.

When did EUSA stock split?

iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 102.91, and 8.29% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
102.34 103.06
Year Range
81.38 103.76
Previous Close
102.91
Open
102.99
Bid
103.02
Ask
103.32
Low
102.34
High
103.06
Volume
66
Daily Change
0.11%
Month Change
1.55%
6 Months Change
10.43%
Year Change
8.29%
30 September, Tuesday
10:00
USD
Fed Governor Jefferson Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Composite-20 y/y
Act
1.8%
Fcst
1.7%
Prev
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Composite-20 n.s.a. m/m
Act
-0.3%
Fcst
-0.4%
Prev
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI Chicago Business Barometer
Act
Fcst
45.8
Prev
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLTS Job Openings
Act
Fcst
7.326 M
Prev
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB Consumer Confidence Index
Act
94.2
Fcst
100.7
Prev
97.8