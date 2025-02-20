- Genel bakış
EPOL: iShares Trust iShares MSCI Poland ETF
EPOL fiyatı bugün 0.44% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 32.00 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 32.30 aralığında işlem gördü.
iShares Trust iShares MSCI Poland ETF hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
EPOL haberleri
Sıkça sorulan sorular
What is EPOL stock price today?
iShares Trust iShares MSCI Poland ETF stock is priced at 32.23 today. It trades within 0.44%, yesterday's close was 32.09, and trading volume reached 366. The live price chart of EPOL shows these updates.
Does iShares Trust iShares MSCI Poland ETF stock pay dividends?
iShares Trust iShares MSCI Poland ETF is currently valued at 32.23. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 33.13% and USD. View the chart live to track EPOL movements.
How to buy EPOL stock?
You can buy iShares Trust iShares MSCI Poland ETF shares at the current price of 32.23. Orders are usually placed near 32.23 or 32.53, while 366 and 0.53% show market activity. Follow EPOL updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into EPOL stock?
Investing in iShares Trust iShares MSCI Poland ETF involves considering the yearly range 20.71 - 34.15 and current price 32.23. Many compare 4.51% and 13.85% before placing orders at 32.23 or 32.53. Explore the EPOL price chart live with daily changes.
What are iShares MSCI Poland ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of iShares MSCI Poland ETF in the past year was 34.15. Within 20.71 - 34.15, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 32.09 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares Trust iShares MSCI Poland ETF performance using the live chart.
What are iShares MSCI Poland ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of iShares MSCI Poland ETF (EPOL) over the year was 20.71. Comparing it with the current 32.23 and 20.71 - 34.15 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch EPOL moves on the chart live for more details.
When did EPOL stock split?
iShares Trust iShares MSCI Poland ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 32.09, and 33.13% after corporate actions.
- Önceki kapanış
- 32.09
- Açılış
- 32.06
- Satış
- 32.23
- Alış
- 32.53
- Düşük
- 32.00
- Yüksek
- 32.30
- Hacim
- 366
- Günlük değişim
- 0.44%
- Aylık değişim
- 4.51%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 13.85%
- Yıllık değişim
- 33.13%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- Önceki
- Açıklanan
- 1.8%
- Beklenti
- 1.7%
- Önceki
- 2.1%
- Açıklanan
- -0.3%
- Beklenti
- -0.4%
- Önceki
- 0.0%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 45.8
- Önceki
- 41.5
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 7.326 M
- Önceki
- 7.181 M
- Açıklanan
- 94.2
- Beklenti
- 100.7
- Önceki
- 97.8