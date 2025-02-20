QuotesSections
EPOL: iShares Trust iShares MSCI Poland ETF

32.23 USD 0.14 (0.44%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

EPOL exchange rate has changed by 0.44% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 32.00 and at a high of 32.30.

Follow iShares Trust iShares MSCI Poland ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
32.00 32.30
Year Range
20.71 34.15
Previous Close
32.09
Open
32.06
Bid
32.23
Ask
32.53
Low
32.00
High
32.30
Volume
366
Daily Change
0.44%
Month Change
4.51%
6 Months Change
13.85%
Year Change
33.13%
30 September, Tuesday
10:00
USD
Fed Governor Jefferson Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Composite-20 y/y
Act
1.8%
Fcst
1.7%
Prev
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Composite-20 n.s.a. m/m
Act
-0.3%
Fcst
-0.4%
Prev
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI Chicago Business Barometer
Act
Fcst
45.8
Prev
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLTS Job Openings
Act
Fcst
7.326 M
Prev
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB Consumer Confidence Index
Act
94.2
Fcst
100.7
Prev
97.8