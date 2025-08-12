- Genel bakış
EFNL: iShares Inc iShares MSCI Finland ETF
EFNL fiyatı bugün 0.23% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 42.43 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 42.72 aralığında işlem gördü.
iShares Inc iShares MSCI Finland ETF hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
Sıkça sorulan sorular
What is EFNL stock price today?
iShares Inc iShares MSCI Finland ETF stock is priced at 42.72 today. It trades within 0.23%, yesterday's close was 42.62, and trading volume reached 2. The live price chart of EFNL shows these updates.
Does iShares Inc iShares MSCI Finland ETF stock pay dividends?
iShares Inc iShares MSCI Finland ETF is currently valued at 42.72. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 13.62% and USD. View the chart live to track EFNL movements.
How to buy EFNL stock?
You can buy iShares Inc iShares MSCI Finland ETF shares at the current price of 42.72. Orders are usually placed near 42.72 or 43.02, while 2 and 0.68% show market activity. Follow EFNL updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into EFNL stock?
Investing in iShares Inc iShares MSCI Finland ETF involves considering the yearly range 31.66 - 43.41 and current price 42.72. Many compare 3.69% and 15.62% before placing orders at 42.72 or 43.02. Explore the EFNL price chart live with daily changes.
What are iShares MSCI Finland ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of iShares MSCI Finland ETF in the past year was 43.41. Within 31.66 - 43.41, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 42.62 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares Inc iShares MSCI Finland ETF performance using the live chart.
What are iShares MSCI Finland ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of iShares MSCI Finland ETF (EFNL) over the year was 31.66. Comparing it with the current 42.72 and 31.66 - 43.41 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch EFNL moves on the chart live for more details.
When did EFNL stock split?
iShares Inc iShares MSCI Finland ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 42.62, and 13.62% after corporate actions.
- Önceki kapanış
- 42.62
- Açılış
- 42.43
- Satış
- 42.72
- Alış
- 43.02
- Düşük
- 42.43
- Yüksek
- 42.72
- Hacim
- 2
- Günlük değişim
- 0.23%
- Aylık değişim
- 3.69%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 15.62%
- Yıllık değişim
- 13.62%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- Önceki
- Açıklanan
- 1.8%
- Beklenti
- 1.7%
- Önceki
- 2.1%
- Açıklanan
- -0.3%
- Beklenti
- -0.4%
- Önceki
- 0.0%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 45.8
- Önceki
- 41.5
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 7.326 M
- Önceki
- 7.181 M
- Açıklanan
- 94.2
- Beklenti
- 100.7
- Önceki
- 97.8