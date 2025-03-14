- Genel bakış
EEV: ProShares UltraShort MSCI Emerging Markets
EEV fiyatı bugün -1.81% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 10.30 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 10.34 aralığında işlem gördü.
ProShares UltraShort MSCI Emerging Markets hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
EEV haberleri
Sıkça sorulan sorular
What is EEV stock price today?
ProShares UltraShort MSCI Emerging Markets stock is priced at 10.30 today. It trades within -1.81%, yesterday's close was 10.49, and trading volume reached 15. The live price chart of EEV shows these updates.
Does ProShares UltraShort MSCI Emerging Markets stock pay dividends?
ProShares UltraShort MSCI Emerging Markets is currently valued at 10.30. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -31.56% and USD. View the chart live to track EEV movements.
How to buy EEV stock?
You can buy ProShares UltraShort MSCI Emerging Markets shares at the current price of 10.30. Orders are usually placed near 10.30 or 10.60, while 15 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow EEV updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into EEV stock?
Investing in ProShares UltraShort MSCI Emerging Markets involves considering the yearly range 10.22 - 20.56 and current price 10.30. Many compare -14.45% and -34.81% before placing orders at 10.30 or 10.60. Explore the EEV price chart live with daily changes.
What are ProShares UltraShort MSCI Emerging Markets stock highest prices?
The highest price of ProShares UltraShort MSCI Emerging Markets in the past year was 20.56. Within 10.22 - 20.56, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 10.49 helps spot resistance levels. Track ProShares UltraShort MSCI Emerging Markets performance using the live chart.
What are ProShares UltraShort MSCI Emerging Markets stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of ProShares UltraShort MSCI Emerging Markets (EEV) over the year was 10.22. Comparing it with the current 10.30 and 10.22 - 20.56 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch EEV moves on the chart live for more details.
When did EEV stock split?
ProShares UltraShort MSCI Emerging Markets has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 10.49, and -31.56% after corporate actions.
- Önceki kapanış
- 10.49
- Açılış
- 10.30
- Satış
- 10.30
- Alış
- 10.60
- Düşük
- 10.30
- Yüksek
- 10.34
- Hacim
- 15
- Günlük değişim
- -1.81%
- Aylık değişim
- -14.45%
- 6 aylık değişim
- -34.81%
- Yıllık değişim
- -31.56%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- Önceki
- Açıklanan
- 1.8%
- Beklenti
- 1.7%
- Önceki
- 2.1%
- Açıklanan
- -0.3%
- Beklenti
- -0.4%
- Önceki
- 0.0%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 45.8
- Önceki
- 41.5
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 7.326 M
- Önceki
- 7.181 M
- Açıklanan
- 94.2
- Beklenti
- 100.7
- Önceki
- 97.8