EEV: ProShares UltraShort MSCI Emerging Markets

10.30 USD 0.19 (1.81%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

EEV exchange rate has changed by -1.81% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 10.30 and at a high of 10.34.

Follow ProShares UltraShort MSCI Emerging Markets dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

What is EEV stock price today?

ProShares UltraShort MSCI Emerging Markets stock is priced at 10.30 today. It trades within -1.81%, yesterday's close was 10.49, and trading volume reached 15. The live price chart of EEV shows these updates.

Does ProShares UltraShort MSCI Emerging Markets stock pay dividends?

ProShares UltraShort MSCI Emerging Markets is currently valued at 10.30. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -31.56% and USD. View the chart live to track EEV movements.

How to buy EEV stock?

You can buy ProShares UltraShort MSCI Emerging Markets shares at the current price of 10.30. Orders are usually placed near 10.30 or 10.60, while 15 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow EEV updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into EEV stock?

Investing in ProShares UltraShort MSCI Emerging Markets involves considering the yearly range 10.22 - 20.56 and current price 10.30. Many compare -14.45% and -34.81% before placing orders at 10.30 or 10.60. Explore the EEV price chart live with daily changes.

What are ProShares UltraShort MSCI Emerging Markets stock highest prices?

The highest price of ProShares UltraShort MSCI Emerging Markets in the past year was 20.56. Within 10.22 - 20.56, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 10.49 helps spot resistance levels. Track ProShares UltraShort MSCI Emerging Markets performance using the live chart.

What are ProShares UltraShort MSCI Emerging Markets stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of ProShares UltraShort MSCI Emerging Markets (EEV) over the year was 10.22. Comparing it with the current 10.30 and 10.22 - 20.56 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch EEV moves on the chart live for more details.

When did EEV stock split?

ProShares UltraShort MSCI Emerging Markets has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 10.49, and -31.56% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
10.30 10.34
Year Range
10.22 20.56
Previous Close
10.49
Open
10.30
Bid
10.30
Ask
10.60
Low
10.30
High
10.34
Volume
15
Daily Change
-1.81%
Month Change
-14.45%
6 Months Change
-34.81%
Year Change
-31.56%
30 September, Tuesday
10:00
USD
Fed Governor Jefferson Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Composite-20 y/y
Act
1.8%
Fcst
1.7%
Prev
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Composite-20 n.s.a. m/m
Act
-0.3%
Fcst
-0.4%
Prev
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI Chicago Business Barometer
Act
Fcst
45.8
Prev
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLTS Job Openings
Act
Fcst
7.326 M
Prev
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB Consumer Confidence Index
Act
94.2
Fcst
100.7
Prev
97.8