KotasyonBölümler
Dövizler / DXJ
Geri dön - Hisse senetleri

DXJ: WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund

126.97 USD 1.00 (0.78%)
Sektör: Finansal Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

DXJ fiyatı bugün -0.78% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 126.76 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 127.54 aralığında işlem gördü.

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Tam ekran grafik
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

DXJ haberleri

Sıkça sorulan sorular

What is DXJ stock price today?

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund stock is priced at 126.97 today. It trades within -0.78%, yesterday's close was 127.97, and trading volume reached 2716. The live price chart of DXJ shows these updates.

Does WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund stock pay dividends?

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund is currently valued at 126.97. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 18.28% and USD. View the chart live to track DXJ movements.

How to buy DXJ stock?

You can buy WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund shares at the current price of 126.97. Orders are usually placed near 126.97 or 127.27, while 2716 and -0.25% show market activity. Follow DXJ updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into DXJ stock?

Investing in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund involves considering the yearly range 91.79 - 130.31 and current price 126.97. Many compare -0.25% and 15.90% before placing orders at 126.97 or 127.27. Explore the DXJ price chart live with daily changes.

What are WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund stock highest prices?

The highest price of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund in the past year was 130.31. Within 91.79 - 130.31, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 127.97 helps spot resistance levels. Track WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund performance using the live chart.

What are WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (DXJ) over the year was 91.79. Comparing it with the current 126.97 and 91.79 - 130.31 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DXJ moves on the chart live for more details.

When did DXJ stock split?

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 127.97, and 18.28% after corporate actions.

Günlük aralık
126.76 127.54
Yıllık aralık
91.79 130.31
Önceki kapanış
127.97
Açılış
127.29
Satış
126.97
Alış
127.27
Düşük
126.76
Yüksek
127.54
Hacim
2.716 K
Günlük değişim
-0.78%
Aylık değişim
-0.25%
6 aylık değişim
15.90%
Yıllık değişim
18.28%
01 Ekim, Çarşamba
12:15
USD
ADP Tarım Dışı İstihdam Değişimi
Açıklanan
-32 K
Beklenti
-19 K
Önceki
54 K
13:45
USD
S&P Global İmalat PMI
Açıklanan
Beklenti
52.8
Önceki
53.0
14:00
USD
İnşaat Harcamaları (Aylık)
Açıklanan
Beklenti
-0.4%
Önceki
-0.1%
14:00
USD
ISM Üretim PMI
Açıklanan
Beklenti
Önceki
14:00
USD
ISM Üretim Fiyatları Ücreti
Açıklanan
Beklenti
Önceki
14:00
USD
ISM İmalat İstihdam
Açıklanan
Beklenti
Önceki
14:30
USD
ÇED Ham Petrol Stokları Değişimi
Açıklanan
1.792 M
Beklenti
2.655 M
Önceki
-0.607 M
14:30
USD
ÇED Cushing Ham Petrol Stokları Değişimi
Açıklanan
-0.271 M
Beklenti
-0.116 M
Önceki
0.177 M