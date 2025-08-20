What is DXJ stock price today? WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund stock is priced at 129.04 today. It trades within -0.66%, yesterday's close was 129.90, and trading volume reached 541. The live price chart of DXJ shows these updates.

Does WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund stock pay dividends? WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund is currently valued at 129.04. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 20.55% and USD. View the chart live to track DXJ movements.

How to buy DXJ stock? You can buy WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund shares at the current price of 129.04. Orders are usually placed near 129.04 or 129.34, while 541 and 0.01% show market activity. Follow DXJ updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into DXJ stock? Investing in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund involves considering the yearly range 91.79 - 130.31 and current price 129.04. Many compare 3.41% and 18.78% before placing orders at 129.04 or 129.34. Explore the DXJ price chart live with daily changes.

What are WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund stock highest prices? The highest price of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund in the past year was 130.31. Within 91.79 - 130.31, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 129.90 helps spot resistance levels. Track WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund performance using the live chart.

What are WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund stock lowest prices? The lowest price of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (DXJ) over the year was 91.79. Comparing it with the current 129.04 and 91.79 - 130.31 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DXJ moves on the chart live for more details.