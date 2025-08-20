QuotesSections
DXJ: WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund

127.97 USD 1.07 (0.83%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

DXJ exchange rate has changed by -0.83% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 127.44 and at a high of 128.02.

Follow WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is DXJ stock price today?

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund stock is priced at 127.97 today. It trades within -0.83%, yesterday's close was 129.04, and trading volume reached 426. The live price chart of DXJ shows these updates.

Does WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund stock pay dividends?

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund is currently valued at 127.97. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 19.55% and USD. View the chart live to track DXJ movements.

How to buy DXJ stock?

You can buy WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund shares at the current price of 127.97. Orders are usually placed near 127.97 or 128.27, while 426 and 0.13% show market activity. Follow DXJ updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into DXJ stock?

Investing in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund involves considering the yearly range 91.79 - 130.31 and current price 127.97. Many compare 2.56% and 17.79% before placing orders at 127.97 or 128.27. Explore the DXJ price chart live with daily changes.

What are WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund stock highest prices?

The highest price of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund in the past year was 130.31. Within 91.79 - 130.31, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 129.04 helps spot resistance levels. Track WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund performance using the live chart.

What are WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (DXJ) over the year was 91.79. Comparing it with the current 127.97 and 91.79 - 130.31 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DXJ moves on the chart live for more details.

When did DXJ stock split?

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 129.04, and 19.55% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
127.44 128.02
Year Range
91.79 130.31
Previous Close
129.04
Open
127.80
Bid
127.97
Ask
128.27
Low
127.44
High
128.02
Volume
426
Daily Change
-0.83%
Month Change
2.56%
6 Months Change
17.79%
Year Change
19.55%
