DFSU: Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF
DFSU fiyatı bugün 0.31% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 42.14 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 42.47 aralığında işlem gördü.
Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
Sıkça sorulan sorular
What is DFSU stock price today?
Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF stock is priced at 42.47 today. It trades within 0.31%, yesterday's close was 42.34, and trading volume reached 176. The live price chart of DFSU shows these updates.
Does Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF stock pay dividends?
Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF is currently valued at 42.47. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 14.75% and USD. View the chart live to track DFSU movements.
How to buy DFSU stock?
You can buy Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF shares at the current price of 42.47. Orders are usually placed near 42.47 or 42.77, while 176 and 0.31% show market activity. Follow DFSU updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into DFSU stock?
Investing in Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF involves considering the yearly range 31.01 - 42.71 and current price 42.47. Many compare 4.35% and 18.80% before placing orders at 42.47 or 42.77. Explore the DFSU price chart live with daily changes.
What are Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the past year was 42.71. Within 31.01 - 42.71, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 42.34 helps spot resistance levels. Track Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSU) over the year was 31.01. Comparing it with the current 42.47 and 31.01 - 42.71 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DFSU moves on the chart live for more details.
When did DFSU stock split?
Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 42.34, and 14.75% after corporate actions.
- Önceki kapanış
- 42.34
- Açılış
- 42.34
- Satış
- 42.47
- Alış
- 42.77
- Düşük
- 42.14
- Yüksek
- 42.47
- Hacim
- 176
- Günlük değişim
- 0.31%
- Aylık değişim
- 4.35%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 18.80%
- Yıllık değişim
- 14.75%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- Önceki
- Açıklanan
- 1.8%
- Beklenti
- 1.7%
- Önceki
- 2.1%
- Açıklanan
- -0.3%
- Beklenti
- -0.4%
- Önceki
- 0.0%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 45.8
- Önceki
- 41.5
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 7.326 M
- Önceki
- 7.181 M
- Açıklanan
- 94.2
- Beklenti
- 100.7
- Önceki
- 97.8