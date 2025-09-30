What is DFSU stock price today? Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF stock is priced at 42.47 today. It trades within 0.31%, yesterday's close was 42.34, and trading volume reached 176. The live price chart of DFSU shows these updates.

Does Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF stock pay dividends? Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF is currently valued at 42.47. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 14.75% and USD. View the chart live to track DFSU movements.

How to buy DFSU stock? You can buy Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF shares at the current price of 42.47. Orders are usually placed near 42.47 or 42.77, while 176 and 0.31% show market activity. Follow DFSU updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into DFSU stock? Investing in Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF involves considering the yearly range 31.01 - 42.71 and current price 42.47. Many compare 4.35% and 18.80% before placing orders at 42.47 or 42.77. Explore the DFSU price chart live with daily changes.

What are Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF stock highest prices? The highest price of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the past year was 42.71. Within 31.01 - 42.71, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 42.34 helps spot resistance levels. Track Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF performance using the live chart.

What are Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF stock lowest prices? The lowest price of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSU) over the year was 31.01. Comparing it with the current 42.47 and 31.01 - 42.71 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DFSU moves on the chart live for more details.